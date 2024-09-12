The Russian army has once again shelled Donetsk region with artillery — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
The Russian army has once again shelled Donetsk region with artillery — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Konstantinivsk community
On September 12, the Russian army massively attacked the Kostyantyniv community of the Donetsk region with artillery. The enemy uses the "double strike" tactic, when the same settlement is shelled several times in a row.

  • The Russian army conducted artillery attacks on the Donetsk region, leading to casualties and injuries among civilians.
  • Criminal proceedings have been initiated for violations of war laws as a result of the shelling in Kostyantynivka.
  • Homes, power lines, and vehicles have been destroyed in the attacks by the Russian army in the region.
  • The head of Donetsk military-civilian administration has urged residents to evacuate due to the continuous threat of strikes.
  • A tragic incident involved an 81-year-old woman dying in Dobropil community, with several family members injured, highlighting the devastating consequences of the attacks.

Russia attacks the Konstantinivsk community of Donetsk region: there are dead and wounded

Russian invaders hit a private house in the Dobropil community in Donetsk region, as a result of which an 81-year-old woman died, and four other family members were injured.

Also, two civilians were wounded in Kostyantynivka due to shelling.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

In Krasnoyarsk, Dobropil community, one of the shells hit a private house — an 81-year-old woman died there, and four members of her family aged 21 to 58 were injured. 6 houses and a power line were damaged in the village.

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

He added that two people were injured today in Kostyantynivka, where seven houses, a power line, a gas pipe and a car were damaged.

Later, around two o'clock in the afternoon, the Russian army struck the Kostiantynivska community once again: three people were killed and two were wounded.

Another blow to the Kostyantynivska community — 3 people were killed and 2 wounded in Virolyubivka. The village came under artillery fire this morning. One of the shells hit the territory of the enterprise where people were. A truck with humanitarian aid and a car were destroyed.

He noted that the private sector of Kostyantynivka was again under attack — seven houses and a power line were damaged there.

Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk region to evacuate.

The Russian Federation struck Kostyantynivka: the number of victims increased

In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of wounded as a result of strikes by the Russian army on the morning of September 5 has increased to eight.

Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

The investigation established that on September 5, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka several times with barrel artillery, aiming at residential buildings.

A 74-year-old man died as a result of an enemy projectile hitting the territory of his home. Four citizens who were near one of the local shops at the time of the attack were also injured. The victims are aged between 25 and 52, and have shrapnel injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Ukraine

Ukraine

Ukraine

