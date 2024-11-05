According to the information of the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the Shevchenkiv district of the city with a drone and hit a five-story building.

What is known about the consequences of the new attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

According to Synegubov, as a result of a drone attack by the Russian occupiers, a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv was damaged, and a woman was injured, who received medical help on the spot.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, windows were broken on the second, third and fourth floors, and cars were damaged near the building.

He noted that according to preliminary information, the attack by Russian war criminals was carried out with the help of a "Shahed" type drone.

The appropriate services will inspect the place of arrival. Earlier, the strike was carried out by "Shakhed", Terekhov emphasized.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region

According to representatives of Kharkiv OVA, as a result of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the village of Glushkivka in the Kupyan district, two local residents died.

A 48-year-old man and a woman died as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers on Hlushkivka.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, on the night of November 5, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked the Shevchenkiv and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv.

The impact of the KAB into the ground, the glazing of three apartment buildings was damaged. Two women aged 39 and 40 were injured.

As a result of shelling, hitting the ground in an open area, a private residential building was damaged.