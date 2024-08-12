The Russian army is close to defeat in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army is close to defeat in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region

Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsekhotskyi, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is very close to the failure of the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian army is winning the battle near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, halting the advance of the Russian invaders.
  • The Russian forces are encountering heavy resistance and casualties in the fighting near Novohrodivka and Hrodivka.
  • The Defense Forces are successfully holding back the enemy's advance towards Pokrovsk, forcing the Russian army towards potential defeat.
  • The situation in the front lines of the Pokrovsk region remains unchanged, with the Ukrainian military effectively stopping the advance of the Russian army.
  • Amidst increased artillery fire and drone usage by the enemy, the Ukrainian troops are resilient in their defense, focusing on exhausting the Russian forces.

What is known about the situation in the Pokrovsk region

Tsekhotsky emphasized that the situation on the front lines in the Pokrovsk region remains unchanged, the advance of the Russian invaders has been stopped.

All attempts to storm the enemy are unsuccessful, - emphasizes the military man.

He noted that fierce fighting continues in the districts of Novogrodivka and Grodivka.

At the same time, Tsehotsky emphasizes that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not stop trying to advance towards Pokrovsk, despite the results of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

Our task is to exhaust the enemy. We are doing well, - emphasized the military man.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russian army towards Pokrovsk
Military Armed Forces

He also named the conditions that contribute to the continuation of the assault attempts of the Russian occupiers in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Their advancement depends only on our weakness, so to speak. But, at the same time, I will say that if we withdraw somewhere, we withdraw only when the positions of our troops, our firing points are destroyed first of all by artillery means and aviation, that is, by their anti-aircraft guns. This allows the enemy to pull himself up in this way. In another way - they have no success anywhere, - explains Tsekhotskyi.

He noted that in recent days the enemy has significantly increased the number of artillery fire and the use of drones.

That is, infantry assaults in our area are smaller - there are not enough personnel, - adds Tsekhotskyi.

Is the Russian army transferring forces from the Pokrovsk region to the Donetsk region

He also assessed the probability of the criminal army of the Russian Federation transferring part of its forces from the Pokrovsk region to Kurshchyna.

The information is like this. It is checked. I think that whoever needs it will be told about it. But it is impossible to say that it was easier for us at the front, because the enemy is dangerous and armed. The enemy is wounded now, like a wounded beast, you know... they can only face defeat. That's understandable, - answered Tsehotskyi.

In addition, as the officer said, the Defense Forces do not give the occupiers the opportunity to gain a foothold in the areas of the front in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Everyone who is now in the zone of our fire damage, they have only one task - to survive, - emphasizes the military man.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 27 attacks by the Russian army in the Toretsk and Pokrovsky directions during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How can the Armed Forces of Ukraine stop the advance of the Russian army in the direction of Pokrovsk — the analyst's answer
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Army uses an abnormally large amount of ammunition against the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk region
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?