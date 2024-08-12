According to the officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsekhotskyi, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is very close to the failure of the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the Pokrovsk region

Tsekhotsky emphasized that the situation on the front lines in the Pokrovsk region remains unchanged, the advance of the Russian invaders has been stopped.

All attempts to storm the enemy are unsuccessful, - emphasizes the military man.

He noted that fierce fighting continues in the districts of Novogrodivka and Grodivka.

At the same time, Tsehotsky emphasizes that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not stop trying to advance towards Pokrovsk, despite the results of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

Our task is to exhaust the enemy. We are doing well, - emphasized the military man.

He also named the conditions that contribute to the continuation of the assault attempts of the Russian occupiers in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Their advancement depends only on our weakness, so to speak. But, at the same time, I will say that if we withdraw somewhere, we withdraw only when the positions of our troops, our firing points are destroyed first of all by artillery means and aviation, that is, by their anti-aircraft guns. This allows the enemy to pull himself up in this way. In another way - they have no success anywhere, - explains Tsekhotskyi.

He noted that in recent days the enemy has significantly increased the number of artillery fire and the use of drones.

That is, infantry assaults in our area are smaller - there are not enough personnel, - adds Tsekhotskyi.

Is the Russian army transferring forces from the Pokrovsk region to the Donetsk region

He also assessed the probability of the criminal army of the Russian Federation transferring part of its forces from the Pokrovsk region to Kurshchyna.

The information is like this. It is checked. I think that whoever needs it will be told about it. But it is impossible to say that it was easier for us at the front, because the enemy is dangerous and armed. The enemy is wounded now, like a wounded beast, you know... they can only face defeat. That's understandable, - answered Tsehotskyi.

In addition, as the officer said, the Defense Forces do not give the occupiers the opportunity to gain a foothold in the areas of the front in the direction of Pokrovsk.