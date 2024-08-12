According to the officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk Serhiy Tsekhotskyi, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is very close to the failure of the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.
What is known about the situation in the Pokrovsk region
Tsekhotsky emphasized that the situation on the front lines in the Pokrovsk region remains unchanged, the advance of the Russian invaders has been stopped.
He noted that fierce fighting continues in the districts of Novogrodivka and Grodivka.
At the same time, Tsehotsky emphasizes that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not stop trying to advance towards Pokrovsk, despite the results of the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.
He also named the conditions that contribute to the continuation of the assault attempts of the Russian occupiers in the direction of Pokrovsk.
He noted that in recent days the enemy has significantly increased the number of artillery fire and the use of drones.
Is the Russian army transferring forces from the Pokrovsk region to the Donetsk region
He also assessed the probability of the criminal army of the Russian Federation transferring part of its forces from the Pokrovsk region to Kurshchyna.
In addition, as the officer said, the Defense Forces do not give the occupiers the opportunity to gain a foothold in the areas of the front in the direction of Pokrovsk.
