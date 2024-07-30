In recent weeks, the Russian occupiers have managed to achieve a limited advance in Donetsk region, but the Russian occupiers are paying for the minor successes with numerous losses.

What is known about the price of advancing the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Donbas

In the material of the publication NZZ, it is noted that during the last time the Russian occupiers managed to capture Vovche, Yevgenivka, Pishchane and Progress.

However, the price of these successes was the loss of hundreds of soldiers in massive attacks.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers are constantly looking for weak points in the defense of the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian analysts emphasize that the latest advances of the Russian invaders were successful due to the incoherence of the actions of the Ukrainian military command.

In particular, the rotation of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was disrupted near Toretsk.

Artillery of the ZSU

In the Progress area, there was a misunderstanding between two brigades standing next to each other.

According to the results of the offensive of the Russian invaders during the last 9 months, they managed to capture Avdiivka and about 40 villages to the west of Avdiivka.

In total, the criminal army of the Russian Federation managed to occupy almost 900 square kilometers, which is only 0.15% of Ukrainian territories.

Currently, the Russian occupiers have a shortage of automobiles and armored vehicles.

That is why the army is de-canning its Soviet warehouses.

Warspotting analysts note that over the past 4 months, the Ukrainian military has destroyed 4,000 units of enemy armor and vehicles.

of them, 1,114 are only in the Pokrovska district.

A convoy of 57 armored vehicles came under fire near Ugledar.

With the help of drones, the Armed Forces quickly destroyed 13 pieces of equipment before the Russians retreated.

There have been dozens of such botched attacks over the past few months.

What is known about threats to the Armed Forces in Donbas

At the same time, analysts also draw attention to the shortage of experienced soldiers in the ranks of the Armed Forces, who are unable to conduct counterattacks, do not have fire support and vehicles.

The lack of equipment, weapons and soldiers affects almost the entire Ukrainian front in the east.

Mobilization and training of new troops remain sluggish, and new US arms shipments are slow to reach the most vulnerable sectors.

The Ukrainians rely primarily on drones and a limited arsenal of HIMARS and ATACMS missiles.

It is noted that due to the inability of the Ukrainian military to launch a counteroffensive, the occupation army of the Russian Federation will continue its attacks.

The occupiers advanced menacingly, in particular in the Pokrovska area. They moved 5 kilometers away from the important road between the centers of Donbas Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk.

If they reach this point, they can significantly complicate or even make it impossible to supply to important areas of the front, including in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

Ukraine may also be forced to retreat in the medium term in the very southeast, where the city of Krasnohorivka is likely to fall.