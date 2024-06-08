With the arrival of military aid to Ukraine from Western partners, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has fewer and fewer chances for a large-scale breakthrough and is losing its advantage in military equipment and manpower.

The Russian army has fewer and fewer chances to succeed in the war against Ukraine

It is noted that Ukraine's receipt of multibillion-dollar military aid from the USA and other Western partners significantly narrows the window of opportunity for the success of the Russian occupiers, who have achieved only minor achievements and territorial gains over the past few months.

The authors of the material emphasize that at the moment, the attempted offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region seems to be increasingly unsuccessful and one that has not achieved its goal.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers suffered terrible losses in the Vovchansk district and in the battles for the city.

At the same time, the advance of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region turned out to be very insignificant.

Russian occupiers have been unsuccessfully trying to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region for several months.

The Russian strategy of exhausting the forces of Ukraine is very expensive and bloody for the Russian army itself. It can lead to excessive exhaustion of forces on the Russian side, which, in turn, gives the Ukrainians a chance for a counteroffensive, - says Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Moscow Center for the Analysis of Strategies and Technologies. Share

Journalists of the publication emphasize that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin continues to assert that the goals of his invading army in the criminal war against Ukraine remain unchanged, and that the aggressor country will fight as long as necessary.

Is Russia close to failure in its own offensive in Ukraine?

Currently, Ukraine and its Western partners face a challenge in the form of continued desperate resistance to the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian troops managed to hold the front line, despite delays in the delivery of aid and the superiority of the Russian Federation.

The arrival of military aid from the United States forces Putin to face a change of position regarding the support of Ukraine from other Western allies of Kyiv.

Russia's prospects for victory this year have been significantly reduced as a result of the resumption of arms and aid supplies. Russia may have the largest number of soldiers, but much of its world-class armor has been destroyed, and it will take years to rebuild the army to 2022 levels, explains Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Share

Putin's decision to appoint Andrii Belousov, an economist, as defense minister last month to replace his longtime ally Sergei Shoigu underscored Russia's need to squeeze more out of the limited resources of an overheated economy

Undoubtedly, both sides face enormous problems, especially in the matter of replacing dead and wounded servicemen. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed a new law on mobilization, which lowers the conscription age, although the problem with personnel remains relevant for the army, the authors of the material emphasize. Share

It is noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation failed to implement its own advantages in firepower, military equipment and the number of manpower to achieve significant territorial gains.