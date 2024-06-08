With the arrival of military aid to Ukraine from Western partners, the occupation army of the Russian Federation has fewer and fewer chances for a large-scale breakthrough and is losing its advantage in military equipment and manpower.
Points of attention
- The arrival of Western military aid to Ukraine has diminished the Russian army's advantage in military equipment and manpower.
- Russia's attempts at territorial gains in Ukraine have been largely unsuccessful, despite having a larger number of soldiers.
- The appointment of a new defense minister in Russia reflects the country's limited resources and economic constraints, hindering its war capabilities.
- Ukraine and its Western allies face challenges in replacing dead and wounded servicemen, but Ukrainian troops have managed to hold the front line effectively.
- The Russian strategy of exhausting Ukrainian forces is costly and could potentially lead to a Ukrainian counteroffensive, as the Russian army faces significant limitations.
The Russian army has fewer and fewer chances to succeed in the war against Ukraine
It is noted that Ukraine's receipt of multibillion-dollar military aid from the USA and other Western partners significantly narrows the window of opportunity for the success of the Russian occupiers, who have achieved only minor achievements and territorial gains over the past few months.
The authors of the material emphasize that at the moment, the attempted offensive of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region seems to be increasingly unsuccessful and one that has not achieved its goal.
According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian occupiers suffered terrible losses in the Vovchansk district and in the battles for the city.
At the same time, the advance of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region turned out to be very insignificant.
Russian occupiers have been unsuccessfully trying to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region for several months.
Journalists of the publication emphasize that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin continues to assert that the goals of his invading army in the criminal war against Ukraine remain unchanged, and that the aggressor country will fight as long as necessary.
Is Russia close to failure in its own offensive in Ukraine?
Currently, Ukraine and its Western partners face a challenge in the form of continued desperate resistance to the aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian troops managed to hold the front line, despite delays in the delivery of aid and the superiority of the Russian Federation.
The arrival of military aid from the United States forces Putin to face a change of position regarding the support of Ukraine from other Western allies of Kyiv.
Putin's decision to appoint Andrii Belousov, an economist, as defense minister last month to replace his longtime ally Sergei Shoigu underscored Russia's need to squeeze more out of the limited resources of an overheated economy
It is noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation failed to implement its own advantages in firepower, military equipment and the number of manpower to achieve significant territorial gains.
