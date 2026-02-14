The Russian army is losing up to 350 people per day in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders in the south are fighting against three, or even four, Russian armies. The enemy's losses are staggering — up to 350 occupiers per day.
The AFU eliminate up to 350 Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine per day
Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on television, answering a question about what today, from a military point of view, is the main indicator of the stability of the defense of the south.
Voloshyn informed that the regrouping of the Russian group, which seeks and is trying to take Hulyaipole, is currently in progress.
According to his data, in the south, the enemy loses approximately 300-350 people and up to a hundred units of weapons and military equipment per day, "that is, a fairly high price for every centimeter of our land."
Answering the question of how the open steppe terrain of the south affects Ukrainian defense, Voloshyn explained that the open terrain in southern Ukraine is in two directions — Hulyaipil and Orikhiv.
Here the enemy is trying to first pull up the personnel of the assault groups to the front lines and only then carry out assaults. In general, the Russian Fifth Army is fighting here (in the directions - ed.), and its main tactics are infiltration and assaults by small groups of infantry.
He clarified that the Russians are conducting these assaults in waves so that these waves follow one after another.
And the main task is to prevent us from bringing in reinforcements, not to give us time to bring in reinforcements, to establish logistics. Therefore, the enemy first launches massive strikes there, destroys everything, and then storms in waves.
Voloshyn noted that this armored column is trying to break into a Ukrainian settlement and only then, sacrificing equipment and weapons, the enemy infantry disperses.
...Then it will be quite difficult to knock it out of this settlement and conduct a clean-up. Such tactics are quite widespread in the Oleksandrivka direction, and the enemy does not want to give them up. Because, according to our intelligence, he is also bringing up armored vehicles to continue such assaults.
