The Russian army is losing up to 350 people per day in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders in the south are fighting against three, or even four, Russian armies. The enemy's losses are staggering — up to 350 occupiers per day.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on television, answering a question about what today, from a military point of view, is the main indicator of the stability of the defense of the south.

When they talk about the successes in the south, I would like to note that today the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south are fighting against three, or even four Russian armies. The 5th, 29th, 35th, and 36th Russian armies are trying to break through to Hulyaipol and take control of some settlements in the Zaporizhia region. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Voloshyn informed that the regrouping of the Russian group, which seeks and is trying to take Hulyaipole, is currently in progress.

That is, three sets of Russian military units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already been effectively cut down here, as they say. The defenders of the south are fighting heroically, and with every centimeter, meter, kilometer the enemy loses and (at the same time — ed.) loses quite a lot of personnel, weapons, and military equipment. Share

According to his data, in the south, the enemy loses approximately 300-350 people and up to a hundred units of weapons and military equipment per day, "that is, a fairly high price for every centimeter of our land."

Answering the question of how the open steppe terrain of the south affects Ukrainian defense, Voloshyn explained that the open terrain in southern Ukraine is in two directions — Hulyaipil and Orikhiv.

Here the enemy is trying to first pull up the personnel of the assault groups to the front lines and only then carry out assaults. In general, the Russian Fifth Army is fighting here (in the directions - ed.), and its main tactics are infiltration and assaults by small groups of infantry.

He clarified that the Russians are conducting these assaults in waves so that these waves follow one after another.

And the main task is to prevent us from bringing in reinforcements, not to give us time to bring in reinforcements, to establish logistics. Therefore, the enemy first launches massive strikes there, destroys everything, and then storms in waves.

The enemy is fighting there with the 29th and 36th armies. And there, sometimes, the enemy uses, in addition to the tactics of small infantry groups, small assault groups, the tactics of mechanized columns. This is when the units, as a rule, usually a mechanized platoon, have several armored vehicles - they go ahead, these are tanks, there are armored combat vehicles, motor transport. And the enemy storms our positions, settlements. Share

Voloshyn noted that this armored column is trying to break into a Ukrainian settlement and only then, sacrificing equipment and weapons, the enemy infantry disperses.