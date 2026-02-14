The Russian army is losing up to 350 people per day in southern Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army is losing up to 350 people per day in southern Ukraine

losses
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukrainian defenders in the south are fighting against three, or even four, Russian armies. The enemy's losses are staggering — up to 350 occupiers per day.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian defenders in southern Ukraine are facing off against three to four Russian armies, resulting in significant losses for the enemy of up to 350 soldiers daily.
  • Russian troops are attempting to break through to Hulyaipol and gain control of key settlements in the Zaporizhia region, but are being met with fierce resistance from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The AFU eliminate up to 350 Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine per day

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, announced this on television, answering a question about what today, from a military point of view, is the main indicator of the stability of the defense of the south.

When they talk about the successes in the south, I would like to note that today the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south are fighting against three, or even four Russian armies. The 5th, 29th, 35th, and 36th Russian armies are trying to break through to Hulyaipol and take control of some settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Voloshyn informed that the regrouping of the Russian group, which seeks and is trying to take Hulyaipole, is currently in progress.

That is, three sets of Russian military units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already been effectively cut down here, as they say. The defenders of the south are fighting heroically, and with every centimeter, meter, kilometer the enemy loses and (at the same time — ed.) loses quite a lot of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

According to his data, in the south, the enemy loses approximately 300-350 people and up to a hundred units of weapons and military equipment per day, "that is, a fairly high price for every centimeter of our land."

Answering the question of how the open steppe terrain of the south affects Ukrainian defense, Voloshyn explained that the open terrain in southern Ukraine is in two directions — Hulyaipil and Orikhiv.

Here the enemy is trying to first pull up the personnel of the assault groups to the front lines and only then carry out assaults. In general, the Russian Fifth Army is fighting here (in the directions - ed.), and its main tactics are infiltration and assaults by small groups of infantry.

He clarified that the Russians are conducting these assaults in waves so that these waves follow one after another.

And the main task is to prevent us from bringing in reinforcements, not to give us time to bring in reinforcements, to establish logistics. Therefore, the enemy first launches massive strikes there, destroys everything, and then storms in waves.

The enemy is fighting there with the 29th and 36th armies. And there, sometimes, the enemy uses, in addition to the tactics of small infantry groups, small assault groups, the tactics of mechanized columns. This is when the units, as a rule, usually a mechanized platoon, have several armored vehicles - they go ahead, these are tanks, there are armored combat vehicles, motor transport. And the enemy storms our positions, settlements.

Voloshyn noted that this armored column is trying to break into a Ukrainian settlement and only then, sacrificing equipment and weapons, the enemy infantry disperses.

...Then it will be quite difficult to knock it out of this settlement and conduct a clean-up. Such tactics are quite widespread in the Oleksandrivka direction, and the enemy does not want to give them up. Because, according to our intelligence, he is also bringing up armored vehicles to continue such assaults.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army has scaled up the number of missile and drone attacks on southern Ukraine — what's happening
Russians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
500 air bombs in a day. Russia has intensified air attacks on southern Ukraine
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Southern Defense Forces report escalation on the front
How the situation is developing at the front — the latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?