Russian troops are unable to gain a foothold in Huliaipol, so they are trying to isolate the city through active assaults, massive airstrikes, and total mining, including with the use of drones.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is resorting to massive remote mining in Hulyaipole to isolate the city due to being unable to gain a foothold through active assaults and airstrikes.
- There are constant clashes between assault groups in the central part of the city, leading to a tense situation where neither side can fully control Hulyaipole.
- The use of TM-72 mines, both manually and via drones, is causing significant destruction and hindering any attempts by the enemy to capture the city.
Russia cannot capture Hulyaipole: it is massively mining the city
This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to Voloshyn, there are constant clashes between assault groups in the central part of the city.
The spokesman noted that the enemy cannot capture the city and therefore resorts to mining.
According to him, the situation in the Hulyaipil direction has remained tense for several weeks, with dozens of clashes taking place every day both in the city itself and in surrounding settlements.
Voloshyn also noted that over the past 24 hours, a record number of airstrikes have been recorded in this direction — 14 using 106 modified aerial bombs.
According to the spokesman, the settlement of Zaliznychne has suffered significant destruction: "It is practically being razed to the ground."
