Russian troops are unable to gain a foothold in Huliaipol, so they are trying to isolate the city through active assaults, massive airstrikes, and total mining, including with the use of drones.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Hulyaipole is generally like a big gray zone. There are positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on various outskirts, in the middle of the city neither the enemy can gain a foothold, nor we can hold out. Share

According to Voloshyn, there are constant clashes between assault groups in the central part of the city.

The spokesman noted that the enemy cannot capture the city and therefore resorts to mining.

The enemy cannot push back and gain a foothold in Hulyaipol, so… the enemy’s sapper units received a significant number of both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines TM-72 in order to mine all roads, streets, and yards. The mining is carried out both manually and remotely — using drones. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to him, the situation in the Hulyaipil direction has remained tense for several weeks, with dozens of clashes taking place every day both in the city itself and in surrounding settlements.

Voloshyn also noted that over the past 24 hours, a record number of airstrikes have been recorded in this direction — 14 using 106 modified aerial bombs.

According to the spokesman, the settlement of Zaliznychne has suffered significant destruction: "It is practically being razed to the ground."