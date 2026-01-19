The Russian army is massively remotely mining Gulyaipole — what is the reason?
The Russian army is massively remotely mining Gulyaipole — what is the reason?

Hulyaipole
Source:  Ukrinform

Russian troops are unable to gain a foothold in Huliaipol, so they are trying to isolate the city through active assaults, massive airstrikes, and total mining, including with the use of drones.

  • The Russian army is resorting to massive remote mining in Hulyaipole to isolate the city due to being unable to gain a foothold through active assaults and airstrikes.
  • There are constant clashes between assault groups in the central part of the city, leading to a tense situation where neither side can fully control Hulyaipole.
  • The use of TM-72 mines, both manually and via drones, is causing significant destruction and hindering any attempts by the enemy to capture the city.

Russia cannot capture Hulyaipole: it is massively mining the city

This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

Hulyaipole is generally like a big gray zone. There are positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on various outskirts, in the middle of the city neither the enemy can gain a foothold, nor we can hold out.

According to Voloshyn, there are constant clashes between assault groups in the central part of the city.

The spokesman noted that the enemy cannot capture the city and therefore resorts to mining.

The enemy cannot push back and gain a foothold in Hulyaipol, so… the enemy’s sapper units received a significant number of both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines TM-72 in order to mine all roads, streets, and yards. The mining is carried out both manually and remotely — using drones.

According to him, the situation in the Hulyaipil direction has remained tense for several weeks, with dozens of clashes taking place every day both in the city itself and in surrounding settlements.

Voloshyn also noted that over the past 24 hours, a record number of airstrikes have been recorded in this direction — 14 using 106 modified aerial bombs.

According to the spokesman, the settlement of Zaliznychne has suffered significant destruction: "It is practically being razed to the ground."

The enemy is also actively using drones — 1,752 suicide drones have been recorded over the past 24 hours, "at least 1,200 drones — this is in particular in Hulyaipol," the spokesman said.

