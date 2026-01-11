What's happening in Huliaipol — the latest details from the front

Fierce fighting is taking place in the city of Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia Oblast, between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders. It is important to understand that some of them are reaching the city center.
Points of attention
- Hulyaipol has turned into a large gray zone due to the persistent fighting and reconnaissance operations being conducted by both parties.
- Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, has confirmed the challenging developments on the Hulyaipol front, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
The situation in Huliaipol remains difficult
Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, spoke about the development of hostilities on this section of the front.
He officially confirmed that in the Hulyaipil direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to carry out assaults in small groups.
Moreover, they use infiltration tactics — the enemy does everything possible to penetrate the depths of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense and capture certain positions and objects.
In addition, it is indicated that Russian invaders are attacking Ukrainian positions on the outskirts — north, south, west.
