What's happening in Huliaipol — the latest details from the front

Fierce fighting is taking place in the city of Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia Oblast, between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders. It is important to understand that some of them are reaching the city center.

The situation in Huliaipol remains difficult

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, spoke about the development of hostilities on this section of the front.

He officially confirmed that in the Hulyaipil direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to carry out assaults in small groups.

Moreover, they use infiltration tactics — the enemy does everything possible to penetrate the depths of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense and capture certain positions and objects.

There were 14 clashes directly in Hulyaipol, several more near settlements located to the north and south of Hulyaipol... Hulyaipol is now a large gray zone. Fighting is ongoing there," Voloshyn specified. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Russian invaders are attacking Ukrainian positions on the outskirts — north, south, west.