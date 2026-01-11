What's happening in Huliaipol — the latest details from the front
What's happening in Huliaipol — the latest details from the front

The situation in Huliaipol remains difficult
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Fierce fighting is taking place in the city of Hulyaipole, Zaporizhia Oblast, between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders. It is important to understand that some of them are reaching the city center.

  • Hulyaipol has turned into a large gray zone due to the persistent fighting and reconnaissance operations being conducted by both parties.
  • Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, has confirmed the challenging developments on the Hulyaipol front, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The situation in Huliaipol remains difficult

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, spoke about the development of hostilities on this section of the front.

He officially confirmed that in the Hulyaipil direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to carry out assaults in small groups.

Moreover, they use infiltration tactics — the enemy does everything possible to penetrate the depths of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense and capture certain positions and objects.

There were 14 clashes directly in Hulyaipol, several more near settlements located to the north and south of Hulyaipol... Hulyaipol is now a large gray zone. Fighting is ongoing there," Voloshyn specified.

In addition, it is indicated that Russian invaders are attacking Ukrainian positions on the outskirts — north, south, west.

In Hulyaipol itself, battles are ongoing between groups that go out and conduct reconnaissance, search and assault operations. The enemy has approximately the same situation — he cannot bring reinforcement groups to the eastern outskirts, to the northern outskirts. His assault groups enter the city, reach the city center. There, battles continue with the same our assault aircraft.

