The Russian army is trying to destroy the aggregate plant in Vovchansk

For the Russian invaders, the loss of control over the aggregate plant in Vovchansk was a powerful image blow.

Russia plans to destroy the Vovchansk aggregate factory

The Russian occupiers are trying to destroy the aggregate plant in Vovchansk with a flamethrower system and guided aerial bombs.

Vitaliy Sarantsev, the spokesman for the operative-tactical group "Kharkiv", said this on the air of the information marathon.

The situation there is the most complicated and the most tense, because the aggregate plant has become the number 1 target for the enemy. The plant does not have any tactical or strategic purpose for him. Vitaly Sarantsev Spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv"

The spokesman explained that for the Russian invaders, the loss of control over the aggregate plant was a powerful image blow.

In this regard, the enemy is currently trying to use the maximum range of weapons in this area.

The Russian Army also uses the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system and drops anti-aircraft missiles. That is, he acts according to his standard practice, when what he did not get, he destroys it. Share

In general, the spokesman said that the enemy does not abandon its aggressive intentions and carries out assault actions in the direction of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The hottest situation in the Kharkiv direction is now in the Vovchansk district.

What is known about the new successful GUR operation

Ukrainian scouts successfully completed a complex operation, thanks to which it was possible to completely free the territory of the Vovchan Aggregate Plant, as well as eliminate Russian invaders in all buildings of the enterprise.

On September 24, at 2:40 p.m., the commander of the GUR special unit Timur reported to the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyryl Budanov about the successful completion of the operation, which was carried out by the forces of special groups of the GUR:

"Thigh", "Paragon", RDC, "Junger", BDK, "Terror".