The Russian army killed three civilians in Donetsk region
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Читати українською

As a result of regular Russian attacks, three Ukrainian civilians were killed in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Another 7 people in the region were injured as a result of Russian attacks.
  • The Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian cities and villages with the help of attack drones and guided missiles.
  • The total number of dead civilians of Donetsk region as a result of Russian aggression reached 2,831 people.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region

Important information was shared by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, as well as the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

According to Filashkin, during the past day, the Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Oleksandro-Kalynovy and 1 in Riznikivka. Another 7 people in the region were injured.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

The local authorities also emphasize that the Russian army threw the village to the private sector. Oleksandr-Kalynove Illinivska SVA air bomb KAB-250. It happened at 22:35 on October 22.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

The damage agent hit the residential building, as a result of which the whole family found themselves under the rubble of the house. An 87-year-old mother and her 55-year-old daughter were killed, and an 87-year-old father was wounded by shrapnel. A 66-year-old woman suffered a mine-explosive injury and broken bones, the representatives of the prosecutor's office emphasize.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

In addition, it is emphasized that as a result of the attack, private houses, cars and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian invaders have killed 2,831 civilians of Donetsk region and wounded another 6,329.

It should be noted that these data do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovas.

Photo: VadymFilashkin

The Russian attack on Ukraine on October 23 — the first details

The Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 81 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type.

In addition, Odeschyna was attacked by the enemy, after which the Kh-31P guided air missile was launched from the Black Sea.

The air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

As of 9:00 a.m., the downing of 57 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions has been confirmed.

In addition, it is indicated that 15 enemy drones were lost in location. 9 Russian UAVs are still in the airspace of Ukraine. The battle continues.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
