The Russian army launched more than 900 air defense systems and 400 drones over Ukraine in the last week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 900 anti-aircraft missiles and about 400 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
As President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, Ukraine needs to strengthen its capabilities for even greater protection of people's lives and security.
Air defense forces shot down 71 martyrs during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of September 22, the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region and launched 80 "Shahed" attack UAVs from Yeisk and Kursk over Ukraine.
The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 71 attack UAVs were shot down, another six drones were lost in location as a result of countermeasures by EW.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions
We will remind you that on September 22, Russian troops bombed Kharkiv. An ordinary residential high-rise building was attacked. As a result of the shelling, 21 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers.
