The Russian army launched more than 900 air defense systems and 400 drones over Ukraine in the last week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 900 anti-aircraft missiles and about 400 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.

  • The Russian military launched more than 900 air defense systems and approximately 400 drones over Ukraine in the past week.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called for strengthening defense capabilities to protect people's lives and the country's security.
  • During the last attack of the Russian Federation, air defense forces shot down 71 "Shakhed" and other attack UAVs with the help of aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems.
  • Anti-aircraft defense forces of Ukraine worked in many regions, including Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and others.
  • Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs, wounding 21 people, including a child and teenagers.

Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week

In general, during the week, the enemy used more than 900 guided aerial bombs, about 400 Shaheds, and almost 30 missiles of various types.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

As President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, Ukraine needs to strengthen its capabilities for even greater protection of people's lives and security.

Ukraine needs a full-fledged long-range. We are convincing our partners and will continue to talk about it next week, Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded.

Air defense forces shot down 71 martyrs during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of September 22, the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region and launched 80 "Shahed" attack UAVs from Yeisk and Kursk over Ukraine.

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 71 attack UAVs were shot down, another six drones were lost in location as a result of countermeasures by EW.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions

We will remind you that on September 22, Russian troops bombed Kharkiv. An ordinary residential high-rise building was attacked. As a result of the shelling, 21 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers.

