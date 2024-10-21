The Russian army massively shelled the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
The Russian army massively shelled the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Myrnograd
On October 21, the Russian army shelled the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, as a result of which three people were killed and two more were injured.

  • The Russian army shelled the Pokrovsky district in Donetsk region, leading to three deaths and two injuries, as high-rise buildings, commercial buildings, and private houses were damaged.
  • The systematic shelling by Russian troops in Donetsk region violates international law and escalates the humanitarian crisis, with casualties reported from recent attacks.
  • Recent incidents in Myrnograd and Kurakhovo showcase the devastating impact of the Russian army's attacks, causing significant damage to infrastructure and claiming lives.
  • The Russian military's targeting of populated areas in Donetsk region on a large scale has raised concerns about the escalation of violence and the urgent need for international intervention.
  • The attacks on the Pokrovsky district serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict in the region, highlighting the civilian casualties and destruction caused by the relentless shelling.

Russia is shelling populated areas of the Pokrovsky district on a large scale

On October 21, three people were killed in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

In Myrnograd, 2 people died and 1 was injured, 15 high-rise buildings, 14 utility buildings, 2 garages, a shop and a trade pavilion were damaged.

One more person died and one was injured in Kurakhovo. There, the 5th floor and the administration building were also damaged.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

On August 18, Russian troops struck the city of Myrnograd, Donetsk region, with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a woman died and another woman was injured.

As the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as a result of the Russian attack, 1 person was killed and 1 was injured. The Russians shelled the city with artillery — they aimed at a private house.

According to him, a woman born in 1941 died, and a 56-year-old woman was also injured. 3 houses were damaged.

