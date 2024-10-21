The Russian army massively shelled the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

On October 21, the Russian army shelled the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, as a result of which three people were killed and two more were injured.

Russia is shelling populated areas of the Pokrovsky district on a large scale

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

In Myrnograd, 2 people died and 1 was injured, 15 high-rise buildings, 14 utility buildings, 2 garages, a shop and a trade pavilion were damaged.

One more person died and one was injured in Kurakhovo. There, the 5th floor and the administration building were also damaged.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

