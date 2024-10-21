The Russian army massively shelled the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

On October 21, the Russian army shelled the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, as a result of which three people were killed and two more were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army shelled the Pokrovsky district in Donetsk region, leading to three deaths and two injuries, as high-rise buildings, commercial buildings, and private houses were damaged.
- The systematic shelling by Russian troops in Donetsk region violates international law and escalates the humanitarian crisis, with casualties reported from recent attacks.
- Recent incidents in Myrnograd and Kurakhovo showcase the devastating impact of the Russian army's attacks, causing significant damage to infrastructure and claiming lives.
- The Russian military's targeting of populated areas in Donetsk region on a large scale has raised concerns about the escalation of violence and the urgent need for international intervention.
- The attacks on the Pokrovsky district serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict in the region, highlighting the civilian casualties and destruction caused by the relentless shelling.
Russia is shelling populated areas of the Pokrovsky district on a large scale
On October 21, three people were killed in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.
This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
In Myrnograd, 2 people died and 1 was injured, 15 high-rise buildings, 14 utility buildings, 2 garages, a shop and a trade pavilion were damaged.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Donetsk region
On August 18, Russian troops struck the city of Myrnograd, Donetsk region, with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a woman died and another woman was injured.
As the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported, as a result of the Russian attack, 1 person was killed and 1 was injured. The Russians shelled the city with artillery — they aimed at a private house.
According to him, a woman born in 1941 died, and a 56-year-old woman was also injured. 3 houses were damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-