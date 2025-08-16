The Russian army occupied two more villages in the Donetsk region
The Russian army occupied two more villages in the Donetsk region

What is happening in Donetsk region?
Source:  online.ua

On August 16, it became officially known that Russian invaders had captured Popiv Yar and Ivano-Daryivka in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Dnipro Regional State Administration.

Points of attention

  • The defense forces are successfully holding back the enemy's onslaught, despite facing superior forces.
  • Ukrainian soldiers emphasize the importance of confidentiality regarding military actions and troop movements to adhere to the legislation.

What is happening in Donetsk region?

The Dnipro Military District officially confirms that the Russian occupiers have captured Ivano-Daryivka in the Seversky direction.

In addition, it is reported that in the Dobropil direction, the Russian army pushed back Ukrainian defenders and occupied Popiv Yar.

Moreover, the enemy expanded the zone of control near Novy Shakhovye and intensified its offensive towards Ivanovka. Fighting is still ongoing there.

In the Pokrovskoye direction, the Russians are doing everything possible to block the Pokrovskoye-Mirnograd agglomeration.

Over the past day, offensive actions have been noted in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, Zvirovo. Also, with the aim of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk region, the enemy attacked in the area of Udachny and Dachny. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, destroying the superior enemy forces.

In addition, it is noted that with the aim of reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region, the enemy attacked in the area of Udachny and Dachny.

Ukrainian soldiers remind that the disclosure of any data about the actions of the Defense Forces, as well as the movement and position of our troops, the location of facilities and units, is punishable under the current legislation of Ukraine.

