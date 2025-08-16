The Russian army occupied two more villages in the Donetsk region

On August 16, it became officially known that Russian invaders had captured Popiv Yar and Ivano-Daryivka in the Donetsk region. This was reported by the Dnipro Regional State Administration.

What is happening in Donetsk region?

The Dnipro Military District officially confirms that the Russian occupiers have captured Ivano-Daryivka in the Seversky direction.

In addition, it is reported that in the Dobropil direction, the Russian army pushed back Ukrainian defenders and occupied Popiv Yar.

Moreover, the enemy expanded the zone of control near Novy Shakhovye and intensified its offensive towards Ivanovka. Fighting is still ongoing there.

In the Pokrovskoye direction, the Russians are doing everything possible to block the Pokrovskoye-Mirnograd agglomeration.

Over the past day, offensive actions have been noted in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Pokrovsk, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, Zvirovo. Also, with the aim of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk region, the enemy attacked in the area of Udachny and Dachny. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught, destroying the superior enemy forces. Share

