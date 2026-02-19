The Russian army recruited over 1,000 Kenyans to participate in the war against Ukraine
Kenyans
Source:  Le Monde

The Kenyan parliament said that Russia recruited more than a thousand citizens of that country to participate in the war against Ukraine, using tourist visa schemes and promises of high salaries.

Points of attention

  • More than 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited by the Russian army for the war against Ukraine through tourist visa schemes and high salary promises.
  • Recruits are leaving Kenya on tourist visas, with promises of monthly salaries ranging from 920 to 2,400 euros to join the Russian army.

Russia is massively recruiting Kenyans for the war against Ukraine

To date, more than 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited and sent to fight in the Russian-Ukrainian war, MP Kimani Ichungwah said in the Kenyan parliament, citing a joint report by intelligence agencies and the Criminal Investigation Department.

This figure is significantly higher than the 200 Kenyans previously mentioned by authorities.

He explained that the "recruits" leave the country on tourist visas to join the Russian army via Istanbul (Turkey) and Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

Kenyans working abroad are also traveling to Russia from their host countries. The MP claims that many of them have signed military contracts, under which they are promised a monthly salary of between 920 and 2,400 euros in Russia from a recruitment agency in Nairobi.

According to February's count, 28 recruits are missing, 35 are in camps or military bases, 89 are on the front lines and 39 are hospitalized, the MP said. 30 Kenyans have been repatriated.

Recruitment agencies are reported to be collaborating with corrupt Nairobi airport employees, as well as with national employment services and employees of the Russian Embassy in Nairobi and the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow.

Other African countries targeted for recruitment include Uganda and South Africa.

