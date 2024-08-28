The Russian army sharply increased the number of attacks on the front

During the past day, August 27, there were 184 combat clashes between the Russian invaders and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The most difficult situation persists in the Pokrovsky direction.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky, Kupyansky, Toretsky and Kurakhivsky directions are currently the hottest on the front.
- Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have carried out more than 4,300 shellings and 110 airstrikes.
- In various directions, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks by the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 28, 2024:
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 611,190 (+1,090) people,
tanks — 8568 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,681 (+14) units,
artillery systems — 17522 (+27) units,
MLRS — 1174 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 938 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+1) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14348 (+94),
cruise missiles — 2553 (+6),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,654 (+41) units,
special equipment — 2950 (+6).
What is known about the situation at the front on August 27-28
In addition to the extremely tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian occupiers are rapidly increasing the number of assaults in the Kupyansk, Toretsk and Kurakhivsk directions.
During August 27, the enemy struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas four times with 12 missiles and 86 airstrikes, dropping 110 anti-aircraft missiles.
Moreover, the Russian army carried out more than 4,300 attacks, 120 of them from rocket salvo systems.
In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks;
In the Kupyan direction, the enemy tried to break through 25 times, but without success;
16 attacks by the Russian army were recorded in the Lyman direction;
There were 4 battles in the Seversky direction;
In the Pokrovsky direction, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 55 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Novogrodivka, Mykhailivka, Grodivka, Myronivka, and Selidove. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Novogrodivka;
In the Kurakhiv direction, 22 Ukrainian soldiers engaged in battle with the enemy;
There were 7 assaults by the Russian army in the Vremivsk direction;
In the Orihiv direction, 4 skirmishes were recorded near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyny;
In the Dnieper direction, soldiers of the Armed Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks.
