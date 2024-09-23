The Russian army shelled Donetsk region. Two children are among the wounded

On September 23, the Russian army attacked the village of Shakhove in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, two children were injured.

Russia attacked a village in Donetsk region: there are wounded

According to the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, 7 people, including 2 children, were wounded during the shelling of Shahovo.

Two of the injured were taken to the nearest hospital, the rest received medical assistance on the spot.

The village of Shakhove after Russian shelling

Also, 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and a social institution were damaged by the blow.

This is another war crime by the Russians and another cruel reminder that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

Russia is attacking Donetsk on a large scale: there are victims

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on September 21, a woman was killed and seven people were injured. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

For an hour, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the city of Kurakhove. Previously, using the KAB and barrel artillery. A resident of the city died as a result of being hit by the means of damage, two people suffered acubarotrauma and lacerations.

During the day, the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka was under fire.