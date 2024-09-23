On September 23, the Russian army attacked the village of Shakhove in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, two children were injured.
Russia attacked a village in Donetsk region: there are wounded
According to the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, 7 people, including 2 children, were wounded during the shelling of Shahovo.
Two of the injured were taken to the nearest hospital, the rest received medical assistance on the spot.
Also, 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and a social institution were damaged by the blow.
Russia is attacking Donetsk on a large scale: there are victims
As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on September 21, a woman was killed and seven people were injured. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.
For an hour, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the city of Kurakhove. Previously, using the KAB and barrel artillery. A resident of the city died as a result of being hit by the means of damage, two people suffered acubarotrauma and lacerations.
During the day, the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka was under fire.
