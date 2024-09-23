The Russian army shelled Donetsk region. Two children are among the wounded
The Russian army shelled Donetsk region. Two children are among the wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Shahovo
On September 23, the Russian army attacked the village of Shakhove in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, two children were injured.

Points of attention

  • The recent shelling by the Russian army in Donetsk region led to two children being among the wounded, pointing to the brutal war crimes and threat to the local population.
  • The attacks caused damage to 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, and a social institution, highlighting the destructive impact of the conflict.
  • Russian military activities in Donetsk region have resulted in casualties and injuries among civilians, emphasizing the urgent need for peace and protection for the residents.
  • The ongoing violence in Donetsk region, including the recent attack on the village of Shakhove, serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by the local population amidst the escalating conflict.
  • Authorities reported casualties from the shelling, with seven people, including 2 children, sustaining injuries, reinforcing the devastating impact on innocent civilians.

Russia attacked a village in Donetsk region: there are wounded

According to the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, 7 people, including 2 children, were wounded during the shelling of Shahovo.

Two of the injured were taken to the nearest hospital, the rest received medical assistance on the spot.

The village of Shakhove after Russian shelling

Also, 24 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and a social institution were damaged by the blow.

This is another war crime by the Russians and another cruel reminder that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

Russia is attacking Donetsk on a large scale: there are victims

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on September 21, a woman was killed and seven people were injured. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

For an hour, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the city of Kurakhove. Previously, using the KAB and barrel artillery. A resident of the city died as a result of being hit by the means of damage, two people suffered acubarotrauma and lacerations.

During the day, the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka was under fire.

The troops of the aggressor state targeted the enterprise, where a 49-year-old employee was injured.

