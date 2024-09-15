The Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv — the number of victims has increased sharply

As of 5:00 p.m., it is known that at least 30 civilians were injured as a result of the Russian invaders' attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv on September 15.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on September 15 — what is known

The Russian army once again dropped aerial bombs on the city and hit a high-rise building. A rescue operation is currently underway.

An ordinary residential building, a high-rise building was damaged. Between the 9th and 12th floors — fire and debris. At this time, it is known about 30 wounded, among them children. All services are involved in rescuing people. Thanks to everyone who helps. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state reminded that the international community should help Ukrainians to protect themselves from Russian military aircraft, from dozens of guided aerial bombs that take the lives of innocent people every day.

According to Zelenskyi, it depends on the world whether this terror will continue or whether it will finally be stopped.

But in order to stop terror, it is necessary to stop the fear of strong decisions, which are objectively necessary. Only determination can end this war justly. It is determination that most effectively protects against terror, the Ukrainian leader explained. Share

What is currently happening at the site of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

The updated information was reported by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov. He also posted a video from the scene.

According to the official, a rescue and search operation is currently underway.

In addition, it is reported that the Russians destroyed one entrance of the building.

Fire on the 9th floor. At least 1,500 windows were damaged. Dozens of damaged cars. Three people are in serious condition. 30 wounded in total. There may be people under the rubble, Sinegubov said. Share

He also added that residents are being evacuated. Professional, humanitarian and international and Ukrainian organizations work on site.