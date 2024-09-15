The Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv — the number of victims has increased sharply

As of 5:00 p.m., it is known that at least 30 civilians were injured as a result of the Russian invaders' attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv on September 15.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on September 15 — what is known
The Russian army once again dropped aerial bombs on the city and hit a high-rise building. A rescue operation is currently underway.
The head of state reminded that the international community should help Ukrainians to protect themselves from Russian military aircraft, from dozens of guided aerial bombs that take the lives of innocent people every day.
According to Zelenskyi, it depends on the world whether this terror will continue or whether it will finally be stopped.
What is currently happening at the site of the Russian attack on Kharkiv
The updated information was reported by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov. He also posted a video from the scene.
According to the official, a rescue and search operation is currently underway.
In addition, it is reported that the Russians destroyed one entrance of the building.
He also added that residents are being evacuated. Professional, humanitarian and international and Ukrainian organizations work on site.
