The Russian army shelled the Pokrovsk community of Donetsk region — three people were killed

On October 24, three people died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region.

Two men, 58 and 65 years old, died in Zeleny. Three houses were also damaged there. In addition, a 63-year-old woman died in Dachensky, and a house was damaged.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

The official emphasized that "Pokrovsk and its surroundings are a constant target for the Russians" and urged citizens to evacuate.

As of October 24, 80% of critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk was destroyed due to enemy attacks.

This is stated in the message of the Pokrovsk MBA.

It is noted that the private sector of the northern part of Pokrovsk was attacked by Russian troops last night. Two private houses fell into the shelling zone.