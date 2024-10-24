The Russian army shelled the Pokrovsk community of Donetsk region — three people were killed
The Russian army shelled the Pokrovsk community of Donetsk region — three people were killed

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Pokrovsk
On October 24, three people died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region.

  • The Russian army's shelling in the Pokrovsk community of Donetsk region resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two men and a woman.
  • Russian troops have continuously targeted Pokrovsk and its surroundings, leading to significant destruction of critical infrastructure.
  • As of October 24, 80% of the critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk has been destroyed due to enemy attacks, prompting calls for evacuation from the head of the Donetsk Regional Government.
  • The attack on Pokrovsk resulted in damaged houses and disrupted gas supply, affecting the daily lives of residents.
  • The escalating violence in Donetsk region highlights the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for peace and stability in the area.

Russia killed three people in the Pokrovsk community

Two men, 58 and 65 years old, died in Zeleny. Three houses were also damaged there. In addition, a 63-year-old woman died in Dachensky, and a house was damaged.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

The official emphasized that "Pokrovsk and its surroundings are a constant target for the Russians" and urged citizens to evacuate.

In Pokrovsk, the Russian army destroyed 80% of critical infrastructure

As of October 24, 80% of critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk was destroyed due to enemy attacks.

This is stated in the message of the Pokrovsk MBA.

As of today, 80% of the city's critical infrastructure has already been destroyed. The enemy cynically destroys everything on which the life of the community depends.

It is noted that the private sector of the northern part of Pokrovsk was attacked by Russian troops last night. Two private houses fell into the shelling zone.

As a result of enemy shelling, a gas pipe was broken. 54 subscribers remained without gas supply. There were no casualties.

