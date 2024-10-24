On October 24, three people died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's shelling in the Pokrovsk community of Donetsk region resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including two men and a woman.
- Russian troops have continuously targeted Pokrovsk and its surroundings, leading to significant destruction of critical infrastructure.
- As of October 24, 80% of the critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk has been destroyed due to enemy attacks, prompting calls for evacuation from the head of the Donetsk Regional Government.
- The attack on Pokrovsk resulted in damaged houses and disrupted gas supply, affecting the daily lives of residents.
- The escalating violence in Donetsk region highlights the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for peace and stability in the area.
Two men, 58 and 65 years old, died in Zeleny. Three houses were also damaged there. In addition, a 63-year-old woman died in Dachensky, and a house was damaged.
This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
In Pokrovsk, the Russian army destroyed 80% of critical infrastructure
As of October 24, 80% of critical infrastructure in Pokrovsk was destroyed due to enemy attacks.
This is stated in the message of the Pokrovsk MBA.
It is noted that the private sector of the northern part of Pokrovsk was attacked by Russian troops last night. Two private houses fell into the shelling zone.
As a result of enemy shelling, a gas pipe was broken. 54 subscribers remained without gas supply. There were no casualties.
