On the evening of January 11, Russian invaders carried out two airstrikes in the area of a nursing home for the elderly in the city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast. At least one woman is known to have died.

The Russians continue to attack their own civilian population

The statement on this occasion was made by the presiding officer of the temporary military commandant's office in the territory of the Russian Federation, Alexei Dmytrashkivsky.

What is important to understand is that there were over 70 people in the area of the nursing home at that time.

"Last night, Russian aviation carried out two airstrikes in the area of the boarding school in the city of Suzhi. As a result, one woman received a laceration to her arm; as of this morning, this woman died," stressed Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi.

In addition, it is noted that the boarding school building is badly damaged, with all the windows and doors broken.

One of the main problems right now is where to move people and how to keep them warm.

"The people are all elderly, a lot of people have disabilities, Parkinson's disease, after a stroke, there is one person with a mental illness. The condition of the people is quite serious at the moment," the presidium officer added.

What is known about the situation on the front on January 12?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army continues to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In return, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

On January 12 alone, 75 combat clashes took place at the front.

Border settlements, in particular Studenok, Bachivsk in Sumy region; Medvedivka, Tymonovichi in Chernihiv region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is noted that near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders.