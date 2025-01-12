On the evening of January 11, Russian invaders carried out two airstrikes in the area of a nursing home for the elderly in the city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast. At least one woman is known to have died.
Points of attention
- Among the victims are many elderly people with various illnesses and disabilities who require immediate assistance and evacuation.
- The situation on the front is tense, with 75 clashes taking place over the course of the day.
The Russians continue to attack their own civilian population
The statement on this occasion was made by the presiding officer of the temporary military commandant's office in the territory of the Russian Federation, Alexei Dmytrashkivsky.
What is important to understand is that there were over 70 people in the area of the nursing home at that time.
In addition, it is noted that the boarding school building is badly damaged, with all the windows and doors broken.
One of the main problems right now is where to move people and how to keep them warm.
What is known about the situation on the front on January 12?
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army continues to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In return, the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.
On January 12 alone, 75 combat clashes took place at the front.
In addition, it is noted that near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy twice tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders.
In the Russian Kursk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters repelled two attacks by Russian soldiers, three more attacks are ongoing. In total, the enemy carried out over 220 shelling and four airstrikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-