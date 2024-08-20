According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV Dmytro Lykhovy, a decrease in the intensity of the offensive actions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation has been observed in the combat zones in the south of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has significantly decreased its offensive actions in the south of Ukraine, with a focus on the Pokrovsky direction due to limited resources for large-scale attacks.
- The spokesperson of the 'Tavria' OSUV attributes the decrease in enemy activity to the lack of necessary resources and personnel required for mass offensive actions in multiple directions.
- Despite the decrease in Russian attacks, the Ukrainian military continues to inflict losses on the Russian occupiers, leading to a reduction in enemy activity in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
- Recent observations show a certain decrease in the intensity of hostilities with no signs of the formation of an offensive group by the occupying Russian army, indicating a shift in their operational strategy.
- Over the recent days, the Russian army has suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment, contributing to the overall decrease in their assault actions in the combat zones.
Why did the Russian army start conducting fewer attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions
According to him, during the last three days in the Zaporizhzhia region, not a single attack by the Russian invaders was recorded.
What affected the decrease in the intensity of attacks by the Russian army in the south of Ukraine
The spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV explains the decrease in enemy activity to the lack of necessary resources and personnel to carry out large-scale attacks.
At the same time, he added that the Ukrainian military continues to inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in the south of Ukraine.
