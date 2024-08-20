According to the information of the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV Dmytro Lykhovy, a decrease in the intensity of the offensive actions of the occupation army of the Russian Federation has been observed in the combat zones in the south of Ukraine.

Why did the Russian army start conducting fewer attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

There were no drastic changes in the composition, behavior and nature of the enemy's actions - no signs of the formation of an offensive group were detected. On the contrary, we have reason to say that the operational situation is characterized by a certain decrease in the intensity of hostilities, - notes Lykhovi.

According to him, during the last three days in the Zaporizhzhia region, not a single attack by the Russian invaders was recorded.

In the Orihiv direction, the Russians tried to advance in the direction of Novodanilivka, but were unsuccessful. In the Dnieper direction, the number of combat clashes is now relatively high, as for our operational zone. The Russians continue to try to knock out the units of the Armed Forces from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. However, it was unsuccessful - one assault took place there yesterday, and two Russian attacks were repulsed today, - Lykhova adds.

What affected the decrease in the intensity of attacks by the Russian army in the south of Ukraine

The spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV explains the decrease in enemy activity to the lack of necessary resources and personnel to carry out large-scale attacks.

As I said a month ago, the Russians do not have the resources that would allow them to carry out mass offensive effective actions in several directions at once. Therefore, they are now concentrating all their efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, where there are dozens of attacks every day. Whereas on the entire length of the "Tavria" military command center, which is the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the number of their assault actions is measured in units. It is clear that they have neither human resources nor enough equipment to carry out attacks on the ground, - explains Lykhovi.

At the same time, he added that the Ukrainian military continues to inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in the south of Ukraine.