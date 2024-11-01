The Russian army was once again disgraced in the Kursk region
Ukraine
The Russian army was once again disgraced in the Kursk region

Residents of Kurshchyna complain about the soldiers of the Russian Federation
Source:  online.ua

As it turned out, the Russian invaders have not yet been able to recapture the captured territories of the Kursk region from the Defense Forces of Ukraine, because they spend their time on looting in their own country, and not on combat operations.

  • The governor of the region denies the problem, dismissing complaints as 'information leaks from the enemy's special services.'
  • Russian soldiers not only steal valuables but also abuse domestic animals, causing distress among the local population.
  • The situation in the Kursk region highlights a disturbing trend of Russian soldiers prioritizing looting over their military duties, creating chaos and unrest among civilians.

Residents of Kurshchyna complain about the soldiers of the Russian Federation

Residents of the village of Koreneve were among the first to express their dissatisfaction.

They complained to the propagandists that the Russian invaders were robbing not only their houses, but also shops, gas stations and other objects in the village.

Interestingly, the occupiers loot most actively in those settlements where Ukrainian soldiers have never been.

All this has been going on for more than 2 months, and the authorities do not respond in any way to the complaints of the civilian population, which suffers from the crimes of its own army.

For example, the Russians even sent a collective appeal to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the illegitimate president Vladimir Putin.

However, the situation has not changed — Russian soldiers continue to rob their own people. Moreover, they abuse domestic and domestic animals.

How the authorities of the Russian Federation and the soldiers themselves react to the scandal

The governor of the region, Oleksiy Smirnov, made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the authorities consider the Russians' complaints about looting as "information leaks from the enemy's special services."

They say: "The regime of the counter-terrorist operation, the military has the right." They have the right to live, but not to create chaos... The head of the district does absolutely nothing. He says that the military police are working. But they are not up to watching those who is looting, — complains a resident of one of the settlements of Kurshchyna.

Russian soldiers not only move into empty houses, but also steal valuables, including laptops, televisions, tools and other things.

It is important to understand that the situation with looting in the Kursk region is only gaining momentum.

