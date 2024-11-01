As it turned out, the Russian invaders have not yet been able to recapture the captured territories of the Kursk region from the Defense Forces of Ukraine, because they spend their time on looting in their own country, and not on combat operations.
Points of attention
- The governor of the region denies the problem, dismissing complaints as 'information leaks from the enemy's special services.'
- Russian soldiers not only steal valuables but also abuse domestic animals, causing distress among the local population.
- The situation in the Kursk region highlights a disturbing trend of Russian soldiers prioritizing looting over their military duties, creating chaos and unrest among civilians.
Residents of Kurshchyna complain about the soldiers of the Russian Federation
Residents of the village of Koreneve were among the first to express their dissatisfaction.
They complained to the propagandists that the Russian invaders were robbing not only their houses, but also shops, gas stations and other objects in the village.
Interestingly, the occupiers loot most actively in those settlements where Ukrainian soldiers have never been.
All this has been going on for more than 2 months, and the authorities do not respond in any way to the complaints of the civilian population, which suffers from the crimes of its own army.
For example, the Russians even sent a collective appeal to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the illegitimate president Vladimir Putin.
However, the situation has not changed — Russian soldiers continue to rob their own people. Moreover, they abuse domestic and domestic animals.
How the authorities of the Russian Federation and the soldiers themselves react to the scandal
The governor of the region, Oleksiy Smirnov, made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, the authorities consider the Russians' complaints about looting as "information leaks from the enemy's special services."
Russian soldiers not only move into empty houses, but also steal valuables, including laptops, televisions, tools and other things.
It is important to understand that the situation with looting in the Kursk region is only gaining momentum.
