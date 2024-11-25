The Russian attack on Kharkiv — the number of victims has increased

25 people were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in the morning of November 25.
In Kharkiv, 25 citizens were injured after the Russian strike in the morning of November 25.
- According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck with the S-400 air defense system.
- 41 buildings were damaged, in particular the administration building of the Kyiv district, which also housed the National Medical Center.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
As previously reported, around 8:30 a.m. on November 25, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a yard next to high-rise buildings.
According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out from the S-400 air defense system.
According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out from the S-400 air defense system.
Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv
As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, a rescue operation is underway after a missile attack in Kharkiv.
Dozens of attack drones also attacked Zaporizhzhia. A child is injured. Odesa was attacked, there is damage due to falling rocket fragments.
