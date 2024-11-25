The Russian attack on Kharkiv — the number of victims has increased

25 people were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in the morning of November 25.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased

Two more women sought medical help. Consequently, the number of victims increased to 25 people. Share

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

As previously reported, around 8:30 a.m. on November 25, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a yard next to high-rise buildings.

It was known about 23 wounded. 41 buildings were damaged, in particular the administration building of the Kyiv district, which also housed the National Medical Center.

According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out from the S-400 air defense system.

Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, a rescue operation is underway after a missile attack in Kharkiv.

Dozens of attack drones also attacked Zaporizhzhia. A child is injured. Odesa was attacked, there is damage due to falling rocket fragments.