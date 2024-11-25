The Russian attack on Kharkiv — the number of victims has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian attack on Kharkiv — the number of victims has increased

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv
Читати українською

25 people were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in the morning of November 25.

Points of attention

  • In Kharkiv, 25 citizens were injured after the Russian strike in the morning of November 25.
  • According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck with the S-400 air defense system.
  • 41 buildings were damaged, in particular the administration building of the Kyiv district, which also housed the National Medical Center.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased

Two more women sought medical help. Consequently, the number of victims increased to 25 people.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Kharkiv after the Russian attack

As previously reported, around 8:30 a.m. on November 25, Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a yard next to high-rise buildings.

It was known about 23 wounded. 41 buildings were damaged, in particular the administration building of the Kyiv district, which also housed the National Medical Center.

According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out from the S-400 air defense system.

Zelensky reacted to the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, a rescue operation is underway after a missile attack in Kharkiv.

Dozens of attack drones also attacked Zaporizhzhia. A child is injured. Odesa was attacked, there is damage due to falling rocket fragments.

In total, since yesterday evening, Russia has used about one and a half hundred attack drones, aerial bombs, and missiles against more than ten of our regions. Combat work on targets that remain in the air is still ongoing. Thanks to our defenders of the sky for shooting down, for working around the clock for the safety of our people. These attacks by Russia on Ukrainian life can be stopped. With pressure, sanctions, blocking the occupiers' access to the components they use to create the tools of this terror, arms packages for Ukraine and a determination that must be unwavering.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The strike of the Russia on Kryvyi Rih — the number of victims increased rapidly
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv. There are wounded and destruction
Igor Terekhov
Consequences of the Russian army attack on Kharkov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — the number of wounded has increased sharply
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — the number of wounded has increased sharply

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?