The strike of the Russia on Kryvyi Rih — the number of victims increased rapidly

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on November 21 has increased to 26 people. Two of the wounded are in serious condition in the hospital.

More than 20 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

As a result of the attack on Kryvyi Rih, 26 people were injured, Lysak informed. Share

According to him, two women are in serious condition. One woman suffered a cut wound to the head, and the other suffered a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.

Kryvyi Rih after the attack of the Russian Federation

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 17 people, 10 of them in hospitals.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

In Kryvyi Rih, according to updated information, 17 people were injured. Ten of them are in the hospital. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the 38-year-old woman has cut wounds on her head. She is in serious condition.