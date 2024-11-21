The strike of the Russia on Kryvyi Rih — the number of victims increased rapidly
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The strike of the Russia on Kryvyi Rih — the number of victims increased rapidly

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
Читати українською

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on November 21 has increased to 26 people. Two of the wounded are in serious condition in the hospital.

Points of attention

  • The Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on November 21 resulted in 26 people being injured, with 2 individuals in critical condition.
  • The victims included individuals with head wounds and abdominal injuries, with a 38-year-old woman in critical condition.
  • Administrative and apartment buildings, along with motor vehicles, were damaged in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian missile strike.
  • More than 20 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih, as confirmed by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.
  • The impact of the attack has left a significant toll on the city, with multiple casualties and extensive infrastructure damage.

More than 20 people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

As a result of the attack on Kryvyi Rih, 26 people were injured, Lysak informed.

According to him, two women are in serious condition. One woman suffered a cut wound to the head, and the other suffered a shrapnel wound to the abdomen.

Kryvyi Rih after the attack of the Russian Federation

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 17 people, 10 of them in hospitals.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

In Kryvyi Rih, according to updated information, 17 people were injured. Ten of them are in the hospital.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

According to him, the 38-year-old woman has cut wounds on her head. She is in serious condition.

Lysak noted that in the city, in addition to the administration building, 5 apartment buildings, 2 minibuses, and a passenger car were damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics — 17 people were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics — 17 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics — they hit a high-rise building, there are wounded
The Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics — they hit a high-rise building, there are wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih - there is destruction in the city, more than 10 people were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih - there is destruction in the city, more than 10 people were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?