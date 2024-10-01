The Russian Federation attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft missiles — one person was killed

On October 1, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns. They hit a high-rise building, currently it is known about five injured people, one died.

Russia once again attacked Zaporozhye

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, the Russian occupiers struck 6 residential blocks and infrastructure objects in Zaporizhzhia.

As of now, it is known about one dead and five wounded.

High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged. Infrastructure objects are being hit, Ivan Fedorov added. Share

Later, it became known that the number of injured increased to 6 people.

It is also known that there was an explosion in Odesa. Currently, an air alert has been declared in the city due to the threat of ballistics. Accompanied by a drone.

Detailed information about the destruction and victims is being clarified.

The Russian army shelled the market in the center of Kherson

On October 1, Russian troops fired artillery at a public transport stop and one of the markets in Kherson. As a result of the shelling, 7 people died, 3 more were injured.

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, reported, the occupiers attacked the trading points of the market in the center of the city.

According to the data of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, the enemy struck at around 09:00, probably from barrel artillery.

As a result of the shelling, seven people died, including three women and four men.

WARNING! Videos and photos contain sensitive content.

It is also known about three wounded people who are currently receiving qualified medical care.

Police and medics are currently working at the scene of the crash. The law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.