The Russian Federation attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy. Wounded person

On August 13, the Russian army attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the city of Sumy. As a result of the shelling, one person was injured, part of the city was without electricity.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Sumy

As noted, on August 13, the enemy launched a missile-aircraft attack on infrastructure facilities in the city of Sumy.

Currently, all necessary services are on site. Emergency recovery works are being carried out.

Subsequently OVA added that as a result of the Russian strike, one person was injured, and part of the city was left without electricity and gas supply.

A power line, a gas pipeline, a hospital building, and several cars were also damaged.

It will be recalled that the General Staff reported that the occupiers intensified their shelling of the Sumy region with the use of aircraft. Due to increased enemy shelling in the region, the evacuation of more than 20 communities was previously announced.

Russia attacked Ukraine on August 13

According to the commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, in general, during the air attack on the night of August 13, the occupiers launched over Ukraine:

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation) and 38 attack drones (from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of Russia).

Air defense forces shot down 30 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Mobile fire groups, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.