The Russian Federation attacked Kropyvnytskyi — one person was killed and another was injured

On September 18, Russian troops attacked the city of Kropyvnytskyi. As a result of the shelling, one person died, another was injured.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kropyvnytskyi
As the head of Kirovohrad OVA, Andriy Rajkovich, reported, several residential buildings were damaged in the regional center as a result of the enemy attack.
A fire broke out in one of the yards. It is known about the deceased.
In addition, a 90-year-old woman received minor injuries.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 18
According to the military, the Russian occupiers struck with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 52 strike UAVs from the regions: Kursk, Yeisk (RF).
Aviation, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 46 attack UAVs were shot down.
In addition, due to the active countermeasures of the EW means of the Defense Forces, five UAVs were lost in location, one enemy attack drone flew to Russia.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Poltava regions.
