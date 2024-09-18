The Russian Federation attacked Kropyvnytskyi — one person was killed and another was injured
Andriy Raikovych / Kirovohrad OVA
Читати українською

On September 18, Russian troops attacked the city of Kropyvnytskyi. As a result of the shelling, one person died, another was injured.

  • As a result of an attack by Russian troops on Kropyvnytskyi, one person was killed and another was injured.
  • As a result of the enemy attack, several residential buildings were damaged and a fire broke out in one of the yards.
  • The troops of Ukraine repelled the attack of the Russian occupiers, shooting down 46 attack drones and sending one rocket into Russia using electronic warfare equipment.
  • Anti-aircraft defense in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and other regions operates effectively and repels enemy attacks.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kropyvnytskyi

As the head of Kirovohrad OVA, Andriy Rajkovich, reported, several residential buildings were damaged in the regional center as a result of the enemy attack.

A fire broke out in one of the yards. It is known about the deceased.

In addition, a 90-year-old woman received minor injuries.

Doctors have already given her help. Hospitalization is not required. All relevant services are working on the spot, Andriy Rajkovich added.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 18

According to the military, the Russian occupiers struck with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 52 strike UAVs from the regions: Kursk, Yeisk (RF).

Aviation, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 46 attack UAVs were shot down.

In addition, due to the active countermeasures of the EW means of the Defense Forces, five UAVs were lost in location, one enemy attack drone flew to Russia.

As a result of the active opposition of the Defense Forces, the guided air missiles did not reach the targets desired by the enemy. There is damage to agricultural machinery, while previously there were no victims or victims.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Poltava regions.

