The Kremlin is inventing new ways to recruit Russians to join the army amid heavy losses at the front. Now the Russian authorities are promising land in the occupied Crimea to people who voluntarily sign a contract.

Why is the Russian Federation starting to give away land in Crimea in exchange for a contract with the army

As the CPD points out, this practice was used by the Russian authorities before, but land in Crimea was given only to Crimean residents for participation in the war.

In addition to replenishing the ranks of its army, Moscow is also encouraging resettlement to Crimea with the aim of increasing the number of residents loyal to the Kremlin and strengthening control over the occupied peninsula, reports TsPD.

In addition, there was information that the Armenian battalion "arBat", which is part of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, announced the recruitment of "volunteers" from Indonesia.

This once again confirms that the aggressor wants to continue the war at any cost. In search of new "cannon fodder", the enemy spares neither his own people nor citizens of other states.

In Vovchansk, the Russians use mercenaries from Egypt

As noted, in Vovchansk, the enemy has activated aerial reconnaissance with the help of drones and is moving personnel.

The transfer of individual enemy positions from the assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade to units of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division in the northern part of the city was also noted.

The enemy is recruiting foreign volunteers, in particular, Egyptian citizens, to conduct hostilities, the report says.

It is also noted that in the area of Hlybokoy, the Russians are moving and distributing personnel to combat positions, unsuccessfully trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces.