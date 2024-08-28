The Kremlin is inventing new ways to recruit Russians to join the army amid heavy losses at the front. Now the Russian authorities are promising land in the occupied Crimea to people who voluntarily sign a contract.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation is actively recruiting new soldiers, promising land in the occupied Crimea, which indicates the strategic plans of the Kremlin.
- Moscow uses various recruitment methods, including land giveaways and foreign volunteers, to fill its military ranks.
- This strategy of the Russian Federation is aimed not only at replenishing the army, but also at changing the demographic composition of the occupied Crimea in order to increase control over the region.
- The Russian aggressor uses mercenaries and foreign volunteers to conduct combat operations at the front, which confirms his aggressive intentions.
Why is the Russian Federation starting to give away land in Crimea in exchange for a contract with the army
As the CPD points out, this practice was used by the Russian authorities before, but land in Crimea was given only to Crimean residents for participation in the war.
In addition, there was information that the Armenian battalion "arBat", which is part of the occupying army of the Russian Federation, announced the recruitment of "volunteers" from Indonesia.
In Vovchansk, the Russians use mercenaries from Egypt
As noted, in Vovchansk, the enemy has activated aerial reconnaissance with the help of drones and is moving personnel.
The transfer of individual enemy positions from the assault units of the 4th Volunteer Assault Brigade to units of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division in the northern part of the city was also noted.
It is also noted that in the area of Hlybokoy, the Russians are moving and distributing personnel to combat positions, unsuccessfully trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces.
In the area of Lozovaya Rudka settlement (RF), the occupiers evacuated their own irreparable losses.
