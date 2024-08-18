The Russian Federation has been developing the S-70 heavy drone for several years. What is known about him

The Russian state corporation Rostec is developing the S-70 Okhotnyk heavy attack drones. However, despite the Russians' claims of "successful" developments, the project has been going on for more than a decade.

What is known about the S-70 heavy drone

As noted, the first deputy director of the company, Volodymyr Artyakov, assures that the project is progressing according to plan and the supply of weapons will take place within the time limits set by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to Artyakov, all the necessary tests have already been passed, and he calls this project a new step in the development of aviation robotics, which "has no analogues in the world."

However, the project has been ongoing for more than a decade. It was announced for the first time at the MAKS air show in 2009. The development of the drone began in 2012 under the leadership of the Sukhoi company, and the first flight took place in 2019.

S-70 drone (photo — defense-ua.com)

In general, it is worth noting that the S-70 "Hunter" project is a typical long-range project that dates back to 2009, when at the MAKS air show it first became known about the plans of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to arm the Russian army with an attack drone of this class. Share

In 2021, three more S-70 samples were ordered, which were to be tested in 2022-2023. At the same time, they showed a video with the first drone equipped with a system that allows you to perform tasks without communication with the operator.

However, in April 2023, serial production of the drone was again postponed — now to 2025.

Despite the delay, Russia continues to claim its uniqueness, although in fact its project has been delayed for years, the publication concludes. Share

The Russian Federation canceled contracts for the sale of weapons to international partners

According to intelligence, the other day in the suburbs of Moscow there was an exhibition of weapons "Army-2024".

This event usually attracted the attention of Russian and international defense manufacturers, but with the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, international interest significantly decreased.

Previously, the event was held together with the Russian Army International Games, which were canceled again this year. As noted by British intelligence, this year the exhibition was aimed at representatives of the defense business, and not at a wide audience.

Intelligence notes that the exhibition was attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Andriy Belousov, who called the war in Ukraine "an armed conflict between Russia and the collective West."

Also at the event were representatives of Belarus, Iran and North Korea.