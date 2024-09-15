The Russian Federation has launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine over the past week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation has launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine over the past week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russian Federation has launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine over the past week
Читати українською

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 300 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine in the last week.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for strong support from partners in the fight against Russian terror.
  • Military occupiers attacked Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions with missiles and drones, but Ukrainian air defenses successfully responded.
  • Ukraine needs support from the world community to effectively defend its territorial integrity.

Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week

During this week, the Russians used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again noted that Ukraine needs strong support from its partners in defense against Russian terror.

Air defense, long-range, support of our soldiers. Anything that will help force Russia to end this war. And I thank everyone in the world who understands this. Thanks to the partners who help and support us, — added Zelensky.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15

According to the military, radio engineering troops detected and escorted 17 means of air attack of the enemy.

The occupiers hit Odesa with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the air space of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 14 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk and Chauda.

The air defense forces destroyed the Kh-59 missile and 10 Shaheds.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pentagon allocated 1.2 billion dollars for the production of AMRAAM missiles. Part will be supplied to Ukraine
US Department of Defense
The Pentagon allocated 1.2 billion dollars for the production of AMRAAM missiles. Part will be supplied to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force of the AFU shot down a Russian missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 10 "shaheed" and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 10 "shaheed" and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?