The Russian Federation has launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 300 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.

During this week, the Russians used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again noted that Ukraine needs strong support from its partners in defense against Russian terror.

Air defense, long-range, support of our soldiers. Anything that will help force Russia to end this war. And I thank everyone in the world who understands this. Thanks to the partners who help and support us, — added Zelensky.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15

According to the military, radio engineering troops detected and escorted 17 means of air attack of the enemy.

The occupiers hit Odesa with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the air space of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 14 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk and Chauda.

The air defense forces destroyed the Kh-59 missile and 10 Shaheds.