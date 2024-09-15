The Russian Federation has launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 300 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine in the last week.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for strong support from partners in the fight against Russian terror.
- Military occupiers attacked Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions with missiles and drones, but Ukrainian air defenses successfully responded.
- Ukraine needs support from the world community to effectively defend its territorial integrity.
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again noted that Ukraine needs strong support from its partners in defense against Russian terror.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15
According to the military, radio engineering troops detected and escorted 17 means of air attack of the enemy.
The occupiers hit Odesa with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the air space of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 14 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk and Chauda.
The air defense forces destroyed the Kh-59 missile and 10 Shaheds.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-