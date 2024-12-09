According to the Pentagon, the losses of the Russian Federation during the first year of the full-scale war in Ukraine became unprecedented. They exceeded the country's combined spending in all wars since World War II.
Points of attention
- Russia has spent more than $200 billion on the war against Ukraine, far exceeding the cost of all previous conflicts.
- During the first year of the war in Ukraine, the Russian Federation lost more than 700,000 soldiers, which caused unprecedented losses.
- The support of Ukraine by the international community and the increase in defense spending by NATO member countries are important factors in the confrontation with Russia.
- The record losses of the Russian army in November 2024 testify to the intensification of the offensive actions of the Russian Federation and the increase in average daily losses.
- Russian casualties are projected to remain at over 1,000 in December 2024, despite winter conditions, due to intensive infantry operations.
The Kremlin's military expenditures have already exceeded $200 billion
During a speech at the Ronald Reagan National Security Forum in California, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that Russia had lost at least 700,000 soldiers killed and wounded since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
According to him, the Kremlin's military expenditures have already exceeded 200 billion dollars. Austin described these figures as the "staggering cost" of Russia's aggression.
The head of the Pentagon emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in the confrontation with the Kremlin. He noted the role of the international contact group "Ramstein", which provided Ukraine with more than 57 billion dollars of direct security assistance.
He also noted that the US and its allies were able to avoid a nuclear confrontation with Russia, while at the same time strengthening NATO's eastern flank. The member countries of the Alliance have increased their annual defense spending by almost 80 billion dollars.
British intelligence explained record losses in the Russian army
According to British intelligence, November 2024 has become the most expensive month of the war for Russia.
According to the report of the General Staff of Ukraine, the losses amounted to 45,680 people. For comparison, in October this indicator was 41,980. Thus, November became the fifth month in a row of increasing losses among the Russian military.
Analysts predict that Russia's average daily casualties may remain above 1,000 in December 2024, despite winter weather conditions, due to continued intensive infantry operations.
According to the summaries of the General Staff of Ukraine, the average daily loss rate in November was 1,523, which is the third month in a row with record high figures.
In particular, a new maximum of 2,030 deaths in one day was recorded on November 28, surpassing the 2,000 mark for the first time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-