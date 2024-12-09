The Russian Federation has spent more than 200 billion dollars on the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

According to the Pentagon, the losses of the Russian Federation during the first year of the full-scale war in Ukraine became unprecedented. They exceeded the country's combined spending in all wars since World War II.

The Kremlin's military expenditures have already exceeded $200 billion

During a speech at the Ronald Reagan National Security Forum in California, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that Russia had lost at least 700,000 soldiers killed and wounded since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to him, the Kremlin's military expenditures have already exceeded 200 billion dollars. Austin described these figures as the "staggering cost" of Russia's aggression.

The head of the Pentagon emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in the confrontation with the Kremlin. He noted the role of the international contact group "Ramstein", which provided Ukraine with more than 57 billion dollars of direct security assistance.

Together, we helped Ukraine withstand the full-scale attack of the largest army in Europe, — emphasized Austin. Share

He also noted that the US and its allies were able to avoid a nuclear confrontation with Russia, while at the same time strengthening NATO's eastern flank. The member countries of the Alliance have increased their annual defense spending by almost 80 billion dollars.

British intelligence explained record losses in the Russian army

According to British intelligence, November 2024 has become the most expensive month of the war for Russia.

According to the report of the General Staff of Ukraine, the losses amounted to 45,680 people. For comparison, in October this indicator was 41,980. Thus, November became the fifth month in a row of increasing losses among the Russian military.

This high level of casualties is probably a consequence of the intensification of Russian offensive actions. Russia is trying to put pressure on Ukrainian positions by carrying out attacks in several directions, in particular near Kursk, Kupyansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Velika Novosilka, the British Ministry of Defense notes. Share

Analysts predict that Russia's average daily casualties may remain above 1,000 in December 2024, despite winter weather conditions, due to continued intensive infantry operations.

According to the summaries of the General Staff of Ukraine, the average daily loss rate in November was 1,523, which is the third month in a row with record high figures.