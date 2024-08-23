Russian drones were probably spying on the territory of Germany, flying over important objects of critical infrastructure.

What is known about Russian espionage in Germany with the help of drones

According to the journalists of the publication, representatives of the prosecutor's office of the city of Flensburg in the north of Germany are conducting a preliminary investigation into sabotage activities due to the fact of unknown UAVs in the sky over a number of critical infrastructure facilities.

The report notes that unidentified drones have been spotted over chemical plants, an LNG terminal and a defunct nuclear power plant in an industrial area in the state of Schleswig-Holstein.

It is emphasized that for the first time unknown drones were spotted on August 8 over the non-working nuclear power plant.

Drone of the Russian Federation

Later, they were spotted several more times, in particular, the last time - on August 22. It was possible to measure the speed of one of the drones - 100 km/h.

According to the journalists of the publication with reference to their own sources, the reconnaissance drones may belong to Russia.

What drones could Russia use for espionage in the sky over Germany

Most likely, these were Russian "Orlan-10", capable of autonomously covering a distance of more than 600 km.

The launch site could be Russian vessels in the North Sea.

According to the analysts of the Defense Express portal, the appearance of Russian drones in the sky over critical infrastructure objects in Germany should be a cause for concern and force the German authorities to at least minimally strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.