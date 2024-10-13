The Russian Federation launched about 900 aerial bombs and more than 40 missiles over Ukraine in the last week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used about 900 air defense systems and more than 400 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 40 missiles.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched about 900 aerial bombs and more than 40 missiles on Ukrainian territories during the last week.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on international partners to provide the country with the necessary assistance in defense against Russian aggression.
- Air defense forces shot down 31 drones and successfully repelled the Russian attack on several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv.
- The information about the lost Russian drones is being clarified, but in general, the loss of 36 UAVs and presumably active anti-aircraft defense were recorded.
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
The President of Ukraine once again called on the partners to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, to make decisions for our sufficient range and to ensure the timely delivery of defense aid to our soldiers.
Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy "shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of October 13, the enemy struck:
in Poltava region and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region — the Russian Federation and the TOT of Crimea
by two Kh-59 guided air missiles over Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast
68 strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel — RF.)
Anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.
The Air Force noted that 36 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. The information is being clarified.
One UAV is in the air. Currently, combat work is ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-