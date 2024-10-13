The Russian Federation launched about 900 aerial bombs and more than 40 missiles over Ukraine in the last week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used about 900 air defense systems and more than 400 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 40 missiles.

This week alone, the Russians used about 900 guided aerial bombs, more than 40 missiles and 400 attack drones of various types against Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine once again called on the partners to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, to make decisions for our sufficient range and to ensure the timely delivery of defense aid to our soldiers.

No nation should go through such trials alone. We must not waste time — we must give the necessary signal of determination. We are working as hard as possible to get the opportunity for Ukraine to fully respond to Russian terror.

Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy "shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 13, the enemy struck:

in Poltava region and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region — the Russian Federation and the TOT of Crimea

by two Kh-59 guided air missiles over Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast

68 strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel — RF.)

Anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

The Air Force noted that 36 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. The information is being clarified.