The Russian Federation launched more than 300 "shaheed" and 900 aerial bombs over Ukraine in the last week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used almost 900 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 300 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 40 missiles.
Points of attention
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
The President of Ukraine also reacted to the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.
According to the head of state, a total of 13 people were injured, two were rescued from the rubble.
Air defense forces shot down 15 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 29
According to the military, the enemy launched 22 attack drones over Ukraine. Areas of launches: Yeisk, Kursk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.
Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones. As a result of countermeasures by EW, five more enemy drones were lost in location, previously without consequences.
PPO worked in Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
