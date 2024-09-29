The Russian Federation launched more than 300 "shaheed" and 900 aerial bombs over Ukraine in the last week
Ukraine
The Russian Federation launched more than 300 "shaheed" and 900 aerial bombs over Ukraine in the last week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russian Federation launched more than 300 "shaheed" and 900 aerial bombs over Ukraine in the last week
Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used almost 900 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 300 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 40 missiles.

  • The Russian Federation used more than 300 "shaheeds" and 900 aerial bombs on the territory of Ukraine in the last week.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the world to unite in support of Ukraine and pressure on Russia.
  • Air defense forces shot down 15 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine, which took place on September 29.
  • Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones in the launch areas of Yeysk, Kursk and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.
  • As a result of the strikes, houses and city infrastructure were damaged, 13 people were injured, and two people were rescued from the rubble.

Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week

In total, in just one week, the Russian army used almost 900 aerial bombs, more than 300 Shaheds and more than 40 missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

This Russian terror knows no pauses, and it can be stopped only by world unity — unity in supporting Ukraine and unity in pressuring Russia for war, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

The President of Ukraine also reacted to the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian attack on Zaporozhye today — air bombs. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged, in one of them the entrance was destroyed. There is also damage to the city's infrastructure, the railway, — said Zelenskyi.

According to the head of state, a total of 13 people were injured, two were rescued from the rubble.

Air defense forces shot down 15 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 29

According to the military, the enemy launched 22 attack drones over Ukraine. Areas of launches: Yeisk, Kursk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones. As a result of countermeasures by EW, five more enemy drones were lost in location, previously without consequences.

PPO worked in Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

