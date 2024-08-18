The Russian Federation launched more than 40 missiles, 750 anti-aircraft missiles and 200 drones over Ukraine in the last week

Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 40 missiles of various types, 750 guided aerial bombs and 200 attack drones at Ukrainians.

Russia attacks Ukraine every day

As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, Russia always knows where to hit with its missiles and bombs, and this is deliberate and purposeful Russian terror.

For such terror, the Russian occupiers must "answer to the court and history and are already "answering" to the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

All those Ukrainian men and women who restore justice, who destroy the occupier and defend our positions. This is exactly how they defend, as is necessary to preserve Ukrainian independence and achieve our goals. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Thanks to everyone who supports and saves lives! To all rescuers, doctors, workers of communal enterprises, volunteers. Thank you to everyone who helps our people to overcome the consequences of terror, - said Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 18

According to the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, on the night of August 18, 2024, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions, cruise and guided air missiles, as well as attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

A total of 16 means of air attack of the enemy were detected by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force:

1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

3 cruise missiles (type to be specified);

8 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 air targets were shot down within Kyiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions by anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare units: