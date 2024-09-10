The Russian Navy has started the planned strategic exercise "Ocean-2024" in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas.

What is known about the training of the Russian Navy with the participation of China

As noted, the maneuvers, which will last until September 16, will involve more than 400 warships, submarines and ships of the auxiliary fleet, more than 120 aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation of the Navy and the Aerospace Forces, about 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as more than 90,000 military personnel.

Among the tasks of the "Ocean-2024" exercises is the verification of the Navy's ability to use high-precision weapons and the latest types of weapons, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported. Share

At the first stage of the exercises, it is envisaged to deploy groups of naval forces in designated areas for combat training.

The second stage will include "combat operations" to destroy strategic objects and forces of a conditional enemy, conduct amphibious operations, and protect objects of maritime economic activity, the department noted.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that Russia's partner states have been invited to participate in the Ocean 2024 exercises.

As reported by rosZMI with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, warships of the Chinese Navy will join the exercises — a total of four warships and a supply vessel from the PRC.

China's attitude towards the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Beijing does not call the Russian invasion and hostilities on the territory of Ukraine a war. Its representatives use other synonyms.

Most often, China calls the war the "Ukrainian crisis" or "conflict."

Officials have been talking about the need for negotiations for two and a half years. At the same time, they ignored the Global Peace Summit according to the Ukrainian formula.