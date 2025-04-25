The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — 63 clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/25/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times today — in the area of Dachny, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbinivka, and Diliivka. Two clashes are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Markovoye.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked seven times — in the direction of Ridkodub, Novaya Kruglyakivka, Novaya Mir, Serebryanka, and near Novaya and Torske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, and clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 19 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Malynivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 11 attacks, eight clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Vesele, Novosilka, Pryvilne and in the direction of Vilny Pole, Odradne. Air strikes were carried out on Bahatyr and Oleksiivka.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the Hulyaipol settlement.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Dnieper direction, Kozatske and Antonivka were subjected to air strikes.