The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. The Liman direction has become the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 04.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kamyanka.

The defense forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance in the Kupyansk direction near Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 28 times towards the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novoserhiivka, Nove and near Nadiya. Currently, fighting is ongoing in 14 locations.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, two clashes have occurred near Bilogorivka and in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske, and one clash is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Krymske, Dachny, Toretsk, Leonidivka and in the direction of Diliivka, making 13 attempts to improve their position. Three clashes are currently ongoing.