The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. The Liman direction has become the hottest on the front

The aggressor continues to pursue its plans to occupy the territory of Ukraine and continues to put pressure on the positions of our units. In total, 81 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 81 combat clashes have occurred, with the enemy focusing on the Liman direction and attacking settlements and locations.
- Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling enemy advances near Kamyanka, Vovchansk, and other areas.
- Intense clashes and enemy attempts to improve positions through attacks and air strikes are ongoing in different directions.
Current situation on the front on April 4
Operational information as of 16:00 04.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kamyanka.
The defense forces successfully stopped two enemy attempts to advance in the Kupyansk direction near Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 28 times towards the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novoserhiivka, Nove and near Nadiya. Currently, fighting is ongoing in 14 locations.
In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, two clashes have occurred near Bilogorivka and in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Krymske, Dachny, Toretsk, Leonidivka and in the direction of Diliivka, making 13 attempts to improve their position. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovske direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 13 attempts to dislodge our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Andriyivka, Sukhaya Balka, and Yelizavetivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled ten enemy attacks. The enemy has launched air strikes with guided bombs in the areas of Pokrovske and Sukhaya Yar.
Today, in the Novopavliv direction, enemy units attacked our troops' positions near Konstantinopol and Rozlyv five times, and also carried out air strikes on the Bahatyrya area. Four attacks are still ongoing.
Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the Novosilka area in the Hulyaipil direction. At the same time, it carried out airstrikes on Novopil, Hulyaipil, and Novodarivka.
Four clashes occurred in the Orikhiv direction . The enemy is trying to advance near Maly Shcherbaky and Stepovoye, two battles are still ongoing.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders. The enemy also carried out three air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 211 artillery shells. Currently, fighting is ongoing in two locations.
