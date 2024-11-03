The Russian military attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region — injured doctors

Around November 3, the Russian army attacked an emergency medical aid brigade in Bilozerka, Kherson region. The driver and the paramedic were injured.
The occupiers of the Russian Federation fired on an "ambulance" in the Kherson region
According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, around 11:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka.
According to the head of the OVA, the doctors have mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions.
In addition, an ambulance was also damaged as a result of the attack.
Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Belozerschyna
On October 31, the occupiers attacked the car.
At around 16:00, the occupying forces attacked a civilian car in the Belozersk community with an unmanned aerial vehicle.
As noted, the 27-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, a contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, and legs as a result of an enemy strike. "Shvidka" took the victim to the hospital for medical assistance.
Later, Kherson OVA reported the wounding of another man.
Later it became known that two more people were injured as a result of an attack on a civilian car by an enemy drone in the Bilozersk community. The men, 31 and 32 years old, received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries to their legs.
