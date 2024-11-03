The Russian military attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region — injured doctors
Ukraine
The Russian military attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region — injured doctors

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
The Russian military attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region — injured doctors
Around November 3, the Russian army attacked an emergency medical aid brigade in Bilozerka, Kherson region. The driver and the paramedic were injured.

  • The troops of the Russian Federation attacked the ambulance brigade in Bilozerka, Kherson region.
  • As a result of the shelling, the driver and the paramedic were seriously injured.
  • This is not the first case of occupiers attacking civilian vehicles and medical teams in this region.
  • The victims were taken to the hospital for the necessary medical assistance.
  • The situation in the Kherson region is constantly deteriorating due to the aggressive actions of the Russian troops.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation fired on an "ambulance" in the Kherson region

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, around 11:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka.

An ambulance brigade came under enemy attack. The driver and the paramedic, who were on the street during the shelling, were injured.

According to the head of the OVA, the doctors have mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions.

The paramedic also received a shrapnel wound to the leg. The men were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, Prokudin noted.

In addition, an ambulance was also damaged as a result of the attack.

Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Belozerschyna

On October 31, the occupiers attacked the car.

At around 16:00, the occupying forces attacked a civilian car in the Belozersk community with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As noted, the 27-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, a contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, and legs as a result of an enemy strike. "Shvidka" took the victim to the hospital for medical assistance.

Later, Kherson OVA reported the wounding of another man.

Later it became known that two more people were injured as a result of an attack on a civilian car by an enemy drone in the Bilozersk community. The men, 31 and 32 years old, received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel injuries to their legs.

