The Russian military attacked an "ambulance" brigade in the Kherson region — injured doctors

Around November 3, the Russian army attacked an emergency medical aid brigade in Bilozerka, Kherson region. The driver and the paramedic were injured.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, around 11:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka.

An ambulance brigade came under enemy attack. The driver and the paramedic, who were on the street during the shelling, were injured.

According to the head of the OVA, the doctors have mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions.

The paramedic also received a shrapnel wound to the leg. The men were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, Prokudin noted. Share

In addition, an ambulance was also damaged as a result of the attack.

Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a car in Belozerschyna

On October 31, the occupiers attacked the car.

At around 16:00, the occupying forces attacked a civilian car in the Belozersk community with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As noted, the 27-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, a contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, and legs as a result of an enemy strike. "Shvidka" took the victim to the hospital for medical assistance.

Later, Kherson OVA reported the wounding of another man.