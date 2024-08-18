The Russian occupiers are turning the beaches in Yevpatoria into firing points

According to the partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH, Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment of the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea with an interval of 25-30 meters.

The Russians turned the beaches in Yevpatoria into bunkers

Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment at intervals of 25-30 meters. Surveillance cameras are also installed there. In addition, it is reported that there are plans to close access to the beaches for vacationers.

Looking at the rotten boards and torn sandbags, it becomes obvious that it will not be possible to fight with such a "fortified area" for a long time. Each new point has an even sadder appearance than the previous one.

ATESH visited the air defense base of the Russian Federation near Sevastopol

Guerrillas scouted the base that provides air defense of Sevastopol by the occupiers of the Russian Federation.

During the reconnaissance, the structure and procedure of the military unit were determined. Various anti-aircraft defense complexes, anti-aircraft missile complexes and the unloading of EW and PER installations were observed on the territory.

Thanks to the collected data, members of the resistance movement now know how and where air defense systems are located in Sevastopol. This information is of key importance for planning further actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.