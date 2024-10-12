General Staff: the Russian occupiers intensified their assaults in the Kurakhiv direction

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 94 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day on October 12. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhiv direction.

Current situation in different areas of the front on October 12

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 12/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the century, Russian occupiers have carried out ten offensives near Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Pischany, Vyshnevo, and Myasozharivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by the aggressor to advance near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, and Vyimka. Two battles in the area are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there have been eight clashes so far in the areas of Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers, with the support of bomber aircraft, tried nine times to dislodge our units from their positions in the Toretsk and Petrivka districts. They received a tough rebuff.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar and Mykhailivka settlements. The defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 13 attacks, currently there is still one battle going on near Selidovoy.

In the direction of Kurakhivka, the invaders attacked 32 times in the direction of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelanny Drugo, Tsukuryny, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Antonivka. Half of the occupiers' attempts to advance have already been repulsed. The fighting continues — the hottest at the moment near Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Bogoyavlenka once in vain.

One enemy attack was repulsed in the area of Robotyno in the Orihiv direction .

Losses of the Russian army as of October 12, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russian occupiers from 02.24.22 to 10.12.24 approximately amounted to: