In the temporarily occupied Primorsk of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders bring even more guest workers to build a "resort" and change the ethnic composition of the TOT residents.

The Russians are changing the ethnic group in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region

The invaders are filling the captured territories of Ukraine with ethnic Russians.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

He noted that the occupation administration announces an increase in the number of Russians by nationality in the occupied territory at the expense of guest workers.

The construction of a "resort" in Primorsk, which the invaders dream of building, the enemy calls "building of the century".

Thousands of imported builders, doctors, and teachers already work at TOT. Many of them dream of staying in our country. The indigenous inhabitants of the territory, on the contrary, are being squeezed out — by torture and intimidation, they do everything to get Ukrainians to leave the Zaporizhzhia region. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

Ukrainians are "pressured" at the TOT for refusing to serve in the Russian army

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who do not take the oath "to protect the motherland" will be deprived of their so-called Russian citizenship and thrown behind bars

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

It is noted that such changes are caused by the lack of troops for the war with Ukraine.

Social incentives and financial support no longer work. Therefore, Russian politicians resort to legislative initiatives that promise to correct the course of affairs, and it does not matter that these contradict international law and violate human rights. Share

They are planning to deprive Russian citizenship of those "foreigners" who refuse to fulfill the oath taken when receiving a new passport. We are talking about Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

And now, when a citizen's Russian passport, issued practically by force, will be taken away from him, he will become an illegal on his own land.