Acting Governor of the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation Oleksiy Smirnov reported to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that 28 settlements of the Oblast are under the control of the Armed Forces.

The governor of the region, Oleksiy Smirnov, during a report to Putin, said that allegedly Ukrainian troops had gone to a depth of 12 km and a width of 40 km.

According to him, about 480 km² of the Kursk region have been seized. About 121,000 residents left the border areas.

By the way, on August 12, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, convened a meeting regarding the situation in the regions bordering Ukraine.

Analysts of the German publication Bild reported that the armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were spotted in the area of the village of Gir'i, 22 km southeast of the city of Suja in the Kursk region.

BTR-4 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Girya, 22 km southeast of Suzha, Kursk region. It is not clear how he got there, but he was moving along the road from Belaya in the direction of Suji. So a lot is possible here, especially against the background of the reports of the Russian Federation about the approach of the Ukrainians to Bila yesterday morning, - notes the analyst of the publication Yulian Röpke.

On August 11, the head of the Bilovskyi district, Mykola Volobuev, recorded an appeal from the district center, stating that a Ukrainian subversion and intelligence group had gone there earlier.

Meanwhile, T.V.O. the governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, reported that the Russian military "managed to stabilize the situation, currently there are no combat clashes in the Bilovsk and Oboyan districts."

However, already on August 12, the evacuation of civilians was announced in the Bilovsk district.

Forbes noted that Ukrainian troops are digging trenches in the Kursk region of Russia. This may be a sign that the ZSU plans to stay there.