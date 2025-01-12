Russia continues to evacuate its military contingent from Syria to Libya, but is facing new difficulties. Currently, the occupiers have problems with equipment.
Russians have problems with equipment during the evacuation of troops from Syria
According to intelligence, the Russian landing ship "Alexander Otrakovsky" has experienced technical malfunctions.
In particular, there was a malfunction in the water desalination plant, and the second and third fuel tanks began to leak.
The dry cargo ship Sparta and two large landing ships, the Ivan Gren and the Alexander Otrakovsky, are currently in the outer roadstead of the port of Tartus. However, the process of evacuating military property by sea is complicated by the lack of permission for Russian ships to enter the port.
Syria's new government demands Putin completely withdraw his troops
Syria's opposition forces, which recently overthrew the regime of Bashar Assad, want the Kremlin to completely withdraw its military contingent from the country.
What is important to understand is that this applies to the bases in Hmeimim and Tartus, and the deadline is set for February 20, 2025.
According to the GUR, some of the Russian occupiers were stranded in the open sea due to the breakdown of the cargo ship Sparta, which was used to evacuate equipment and weapons from Syria.
Also recently, the head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, and some European Union leaders are insisting that Syria be freed from the Russian military presence.
