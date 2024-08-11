The Russians have confirmed the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Bilovsky district of Kurshchyna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The authorities of the Russian Federation recognized the breakthrough of the Armed Forces in another district of the Kursk region. We are talking about Bilovskyi district, which borders Sumy Oblast.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces broke through to the Bilovsky district of the Kursk region, which borders Sumy Oblast.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine also broke into the Poroz village of the Graivoron city district of the Belgorod region, and recorded artillery and Ukrainian soldiers on video.
  • The Russians deny and try to downplay the scale of the fighting in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.
  • Recently, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Russia in connection with the events on the border with Ukraine.

The head of Kurshchyna confirmed the approach of Ukrainian forces to the Bilovsky district

Yesterday, the entry of the Ukrainian DRG into the territory of the Bilovsky district was recorded, our defenders managed to stabilize the situation, Smirnov reported.

At the same time, according to Smirnov, the Russian military was able to stabilize the situation and currently there are allegedly no battles in the Bilovsk and Oboyan districts.

By the way, the Astra telegram channel reported that on the night of August 11, pro-Russian publics wrote en masse about the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bilovsky district, and then refuted themselves.

The Armed Forces broke into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

On the morning of August 10, information appeared on the Internet that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the Belgorod region of Russia.

Under the cover of the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they entered the Poroz village of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region, writes the Russian military channel "Zapisky Veterana".

Video evidence was also published online, but the shooting date is currently unknown:

In the video you can see 5 Ukrainian soldiers. One of them states:

I wish you health! Battalion 252 is located in the village of Poroz, Belgorod region. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the 252nd battalion! Glory to the heroes!

Instead, the Russians are trying to downplay the scale of the fighting. Recently, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions.

