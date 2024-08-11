The Russians have confirmed the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Bilovsky district of Kurshchyna

The authorities of the Russian Federation recognized the breakthrough of the Armed Forces in another district of the Kursk region. We are talking about Bilovskyi district, which borders Sumy Oblast.

The head of Kurshchyna confirmed the approach of Ukrainian forces to the Bilovsky district

Yesterday, the entry of the Ukrainian DRG into the territory of the Bilovsky district was recorded, our defenders managed to stabilize the situation, Smirnov reported.

At the same time, according to Smirnov, the Russian military was able to stabilize the situation and currently there are allegedly no battles in the Bilovsk and Oboyan districts.

By the way, the Astra telegram channel reported that on the night of August 11, pro-Russian publics wrote en masse about the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bilovsky district, and then refuted themselves.

The Armed Forces broke into the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

On the morning of August 10, information appeared on the Internet that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located in the Belgorod region of Russia.

Under the cover of the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they entered the Poroz village of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region, writes the Russian military channel "Zapisky Veterana".

Video evidence was also published online, but the shooting date is currently unknown:

In the video you can see 5 Ukrainian soldiers. One of them states:

I wish you health! Battalion 252 is located in the village of Poroz, Belgorod region. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the 252nd battalion! Glory to the heroes!