The Russia's war against Ukraine — more than 100 clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 109 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Over 100 combat clashes have taken place on the front lines between Ukraine and Russia in a single day.
- Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground, repelling enemy attacks, and thwarting Russian invasion attempts in various directions.
- Russian aircraft and missiles have targeted multiple locations, but Ukrainian forces continue to resist and defend populated areas effectively.
Current situation on the front on May 2
Operational information as of 16:00 02.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Today, the enemy tried three times to attack the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made three attempts since the beginning of the day to advance towards our positions in the area of the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove, which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.
The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops in the Lyman direction 14 times near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, and Kopanky. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault in the Belogorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Novomarkovo and Bila Hora. Another battle is currently underway.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk and Sukhaya Balka areas three times. One clash is still ongoing.
High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Thirty-nine clashes of varying intensity have broken out here today. Our defenders are giving the occupier a worthy rebuff, seven battles are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck with guided bombs at the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Hnativka, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Udachne and Novopavlivka.
The invaders tried to break through 15 times in the areas of Rivnepil, Pryvilny, Rozlyv, Konstantinopol, Burlatsky and in the direction of Odradny and Bahatyry in the Novopavlivskyi direction, were stopped by our defenders, but three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, near the settlement of Chervone, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks, two more clashes remain unfinished. The enemy also used unguided air missiles on Malynivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders near Malaya Tokmachka and Stepovoye, another battle is ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike with KABs on Novoandriyivka.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the invaders, three more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, using nine guided bombs, and carried out 112 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launchers.
