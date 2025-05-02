The Russia's war against Ukraine — more than 100 clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Toretsk and Sukhaya Balka areas three times. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Novomarkovo and Bila Hora. Another battle is currently underway.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops in the Lyman direction 14 times near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, and Kopanky. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made three attempts since the beginning of the day to advance towards our positions in the area of the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove, which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian defenders.

Today, the enemy tried three times to attack the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Thirty-nine clashes of varying intensity have broken out here today. Our defenders are giving the occupier a worthy rebuff, seven battles are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck with guided bombs at the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Hnativka, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Udachne and Novopavlivka.

The invaders tried to break through 15 times in the areas of Rivnepil, Pryvilny, Rozlyv, Konstantinopol, Burlatsky and in the direction of Odradny and Bahatyry in the Novopavlivskyi direction, were stopped by our defenders, but three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, near the settlement of Chervone, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks, two more clashes remain unfinished. The enemy also used unguided air missiles on Malynivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders near Malaya Tokmachka and Stepovoye, another battle is ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike with KABs on Novoandriyivka.