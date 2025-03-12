The situation at the front escalated rapidly
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, 259 combat clashes took place between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders. It is important to understand that this is twice as many as on March 10, meaning that the enemy has sharply increased the number of assaults on the battlefield.

  • The conflict has seen missile strikes, airstrikes, and the use of kamikaze drones by the Russian invaders, showcasing the intensity of the ongoing battle.
  • The situation at the front line remains volatile, with both sides engaging in frequent and escalated military actions, highlighting the urgency for peace negotiations and international intervention.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 12, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/12/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 889,050 (+1,430) people,

  • tanks — 10,306 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,430 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,390 (+44) units,

  • MLRS — 1,314 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 28,912 (+111) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40,274 (+69) units,

  • special equipment — 3,777 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army launched two missile strikes using two missiles on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, as well as 74 airstrikes, dropping 116 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,000 attacks, 156 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,285 kamikaze drones for new attacks.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

