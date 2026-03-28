The situation at the front — more than 140 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 143.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops have repelled over 140 attacks by the Russian army on various front lines, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their country.
- The ongoing clashes and assault operations between the AFU and the aggressor highlight the intense and volatile situation at the front, with multiple attempts by the enemy to advance towards populated areas.
Current situation on the front on March 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of MLRS. Four clashes were recorded.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position five times in the areas of Staritsa, Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and Chuhunivka. One enemy attack is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations six times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Drobysheve. One assault operation is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One assault operation is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried to advance three times towards Nykyforivka, Kucherovy Yar, and Predtechyny.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Sofiivka, Kleban-Byk, Ivano-Pillya, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Yablunivka, and Novopavlivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 46 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Novye Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiya. Three enemy attacks are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the direction of Ivanivka, Zeleny Gay, Oleksandrograd, Andriivka–Klevtsovoye, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbovye, and Zlagoda. Three enemy assaults are continuing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 27 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Dobropillya, Zaliznychny, Girky, Hulyaipillya, Varvarivka, Olenokostyantynivka, Hulyaipilsky, Myrny. Four enemy assault actions are ongoing. The areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Novosoloshyne, Dolynka, Kopany, Shyroke, Hulyaipilske were hit by airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out an air strike in the Komyshuvakha area and conducted ten assault operations in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Malye Shcherbaky, and Stepovoye.
In the Dnieper direction, the invaders twice tried to attack in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
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