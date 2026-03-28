The situation at the front — more than 140 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of MLRS. Four clashes were recorded.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy has attempted to improve its position five times in the areas of Staritsa, Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and Chuhunivka. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations six times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Drobysheve. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the invaders twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the direction of Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried to advance three times towards Nykyforivka, Kucherovy Yar, and Predtechyny.