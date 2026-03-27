There have been 66 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 66.
Points of attention
- 66 clashes have been reported between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the start of the day, with attacks recorded in regions like Sumy and Chernihiv.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights ongoing clashes in different directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Hulyaipil, and Oleksandrivka.
Current situation on the front on March 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Two clashes with the enemy are ongoing in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . Today, the enemy carried out 50 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were with MLRS.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Podoli, and Novoosinove. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the directions of the settlements of Novosergiyevka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the area of Seredny. One battle is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards Markovoye and Chervonoye.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 22 offensive actions towards Kostyantynivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Sofiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the defense forces have repelled 22 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. Four clashes have not yet been completed.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Oleksandrivka direction . Air strikes were carried out on Pokrovske and Levadne.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were four attacks in the direction of the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zelene, Zaliznychne, and in the Myrne area. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Tsvitkove area.
No active enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhov direction . The enemy carried out air strikes on Orikhov and Preobrazhenka.
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