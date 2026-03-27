There have been 66 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 03/27/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two clashes with the enemy are ongoing in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . Today, the enemy carried out 50 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, five of which were with MLRS.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Podoli, and Novoosinove. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the directions of the settlements of Novosergiyevka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the area of Seredny. One battle is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards Markovoye and Chervonoye.