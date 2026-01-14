"The situation in Kyiv is very difficult." Klitschko made an urgent appeal to the people of Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has officially confirmed that the Ukrainian capital is currently in a situation it has not seen since the full-scale Russian invasion. Against this backdrop, he warned that emergency power outages will continue.
- Efforts are underway to restore heat supply to the affected buildings, with utility workers working around the clock to repair damaged infrastructure.
- The situation remains critical, especially on the left bank of the city, with residents urged to understand the challenges posed by weather conditions and network overload.
The mayor announced that on January 14, he will hold a meeting with all departments, deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration, services, and heads of the city's districts.
He officially confirmed that 400 high-rise buildings in the capital still remain without heating.
What is important to understand is that out of 6,000, there was no heat supply after the massive attack on January 9.
The mayor promised that some of these 400 homes will have heat supplied by tonight.
For now, the capital of Ukraine is forced to live by emergency power outage schedules.
As Vitaliy Klitschko noted, the worsening situation is also affected by the weather and network overload.
