The situation on the front has escalated — 90 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 90.
Points of attention
- In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 31 times today, three clashes are still ongoing.
- Six combat clashes took place on the Kursk front today, and one battle is still ongoing.
Current situation on the front on April 26
Operational information as of 16:00 04/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove areas.
In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Cherneschyna, Hrekivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Serebryanka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, two enemy offensives are underway near the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora, and three more attacks are ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Druzhba, Leonidivka, and Toretsk areas nine times. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 31 times today in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Elizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promyn, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, three clashes are still ongoing. Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Bogatyr and Alekseevka were hit by Russian KABs.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Dniproenergia, and Rozlyv, and two more attacks are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched an attack with unguided missiles on Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack, two more are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Maly Shcherbaki and Stepove. The settlement of Novoandreyevka was hit by airstrikes with guided bombs.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.
Six combat engagements took place in the Kursk direction today, one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping five anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 148 artillery attacks, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.
