The situation on the front has escalated — 90 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 04/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the Druzhba, Leonidivka, and Toretsk areas nine times. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near Chasovy Yar, Kurdyumivka, Stupochky, and Bila Hora, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, two enemy offensives are underway near the settlements of Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Cherneschyna, Hrekivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Serebryanka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove areas.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 31 times today in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Elizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promyn, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, three clashes are still ongoing. Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Bogatyr and Alekseevka were hit by Russian KABs.

In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Dniproenergia, and Rozlyv, and two more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched an attack with unguided missiles on Hulyaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack, two more are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Maly Shcherbaki and Stepove. The settlement of Novoandreyevka was hit by airstrikes with guided bombs.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.